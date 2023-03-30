Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen-Kochi service: Govt plans special scheme for private buses

The meeting has also decided to prepare the new scheme in consultation with the Motor Vehicle Department soon and submit it to the government for approval.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A special scheme will be formulated exclusively for Vypeen, paving the way for private buses to operate in Kochi city. Transport Minister Antony Raju, who convened a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, said the exclusive scheme is aimed at giving legal backing for the private buses’ entry into Kochi city. This was informed by Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan in a statement here.

“A preliminary notification and a final notification will be issued soon. This will be issued in a time-bound manner,” said the release. 

