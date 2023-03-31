Home Cities Kochi

Fly kites, meet doctor fish, and get a social detox

As the sun sets over Panchavadi beach, the tranquil waves shimmer to the rhythm of the soothing ocean breeze, creating a picturesque scene that's nothing short of awe-inspiring. 

By Salma Thaj
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the sun sets over Panchavadi beach, the tranquil waves shimmer to the rhythm of the soothing ocean breeze, creating a picturesque scene that’s nothing short of awe-inspiring.  Nestled in the heart of Edakkazhiyoor in Chavakkad (about 10km from Guruvayur town), this idyllic destination is the perfect place to escape the chaos of city life and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

With its blue-green waters, golden sands, and therapeutic sea orchestra, Panchavadi beach offers a surreal setting that’s perfect for soul-cleansing, social detoxing, and self-discovery. The beach is an ideal destination for families and solo travellers alike, with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Whether you are seeking a tranquil escape or an activity-packed day trip, this destination has something for everyone. 

Take a stroll along the beach and watch the sky turn into a canvas of colours as the sun sets. Or, build sandcastles, fly kites, and enjoy horse rides along the coast.  You can also get your portrait drawn, savour delicious food and drinks at one of the beachside cafes, and spend quality time with your loved ones. That’s not all. Panchavadi Beach is also home to Marine World, said to be one of India’s largest public indoor aquariums. 

With over 200 aquatic species on display, Marine World provides a unique opportunity to learn, touch, observe, and admire marine and freshwater animals. Explore the car aquarium, cylinder glass aquarium, glass bridge, koi pond, artificial rainforest, waterfall area, underwater tunnel, and artificial mangrove forest to get up close and personal with the marine creatures.

From ornamental fishes and blacktip sharks to bull sharks, stonefish, yellow spotted moray eels, and other endangered groups, Marine World has it all.

Visitors can also go for a pedicure with doctor fish (red garra), hand-feed stingrays and koi fish, have fun at the children’s park, feed avian friends at the bird park, enjoy a 16D experience, train ride, and more. 

Marine World is open from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on holidays. Ticket prices are Rs 400 for adults, Rs 350 for senior citizens, and Rs 280 for children. 

Where: About 10km from Guruvayur town; 97km from Kochi 

Nearby attractions: Gurvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Anakkotta, Palayur St Thomas Church 
 

Comments

