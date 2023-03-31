Home Cities Kochi

Zappy holidays!

TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob presents a  quick scan of summer activities and workshops for children

Published: 31st March 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Holiday

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

Cooking class

Cooking trainer Mahima Simon is conducting baking workshops as part of summer classes. The hands-on session will be made available to kids aged between 12 and 17. Items like cookies, tarts, pies, cakes with icing, brownies etc are part of the three-day class. According to the trainer, more boys have been enrolling in baking classes. By the end of the sessions, the workshops aim to ensure that the kids would be able to make a recipe.

WHERE: Mahima’s Cooking Class, Palarivattom
WHEN:  April, dates are yet to be finalised
Contact: 09495956573

Regional Sports Centre

The Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra is packed with a variety of choices for children. Their disciplines include fencing, golf coaching, Rifle Academy (above 12 years), football, cycling, billboards and snooker, boxing, yoga, and more. To unleash the artist in you, they have watercolour painting, card making, bouquet decoration, sand and paper art. It offers an art-based summer camp, too.
WHERE: RSC, Kadavanthra
WHEN:  April 3 from 9 am
Contact: 0484-2203950

Skating to clay modelling

Jungle Book Summer Camp under the guidance of a professional trainer, will help children between the ages of 5 and 12 learn skating lessons. The summer camp also has a slew of activities to keep the young minds engaged. These include clay modelling, craft, dance, cooking, games, and water play. The classes will continue for 15 days.
WHERE: Jungle Book Play School, Kathrikadavu
WHEN: April 10 to 28, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Contact: 9946340228

Cricket coaching

ACE cricket school is organising a summer cricket coaching camp for all aspiring kids above 6 years of age. BCCI-qualified coaches, current state players, and former state players will be taking classes.
WHERE: ACE Cricket School, near Infopark, Expressway, Kakkanad.
WHEN: From April 3.
Contact: 9447307230/9895780579

Inclusive workshop

Imutsa is all set to host fun-filled summer classes for all ages and abilities. Children can attend a range of classes, including acrylic painting, pencil sketching, watercolour, clay modelling, decoupage, origami, theatre, music, and more. They also conduct workshops exclusively for differently-abled individuals, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities and learn new skills.
WHEN: April -May
Sign up for classes by connecting 9946190902.

Life Skill development

Albedo School of Business Management is organising Summer Carnival 2K23. The programme aims to provide children between 11 and 17 years of exposure to basic life skill development activities. The classes include digital and emotional wellness, carpentry, financial briefing, general safety and risk management, electrical, soft skill and personal excellence, social responsibility activities, plumbing, basics of management and cooking. They provide sessions for schools and individual registration is also possible.
Contact: 8157949740
WHEN: April 17- May, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Summer with Mamangam

Now shake your leg and groove with Mamangan as they introduce different forms of dance — hip-hop, semi-classical, contemporary and more. The other activities include kalari warmups, a hula hoop workshop, theatre, juggling, face painting and more.
WHERE: Cafe Papaya
Contact: 9744210101

AI and Robotics

If you are looking to make your kids’ screen time productive and also develop their problem-solving skills, maths, and critical thinking, then Kochi Robotics Club has it covered. It gives classes for children aged above 7 on robotics — the study of robots, design, construction, and operation. The other key highlights of classes include junkbotics and Robo Game. 
WHERE: Kochi Robotics Club, Green Palm Tower, Vallathol, Seaport Airport Road, Thrikkakara
Cooperative Library, Kakkanad
WHEN: April-May
Contact: 7034663011

Football coaching

Jaspers Football Academy is all set to provide beginner and intermediate training to children who are 4 years and above. Trainers who are licensed under the All-Indian Football Federation will be taking classes.
Where: Edapally, B M Nagar, Marottichuvadu
WHEN: April-May
Contact: 7736767676

For toddlers

Founder of ‘A Fluff In A Cup’, Sarah Zia Adeel will be conducting baking sessions for children aged 4 to 10. The complete hands-on classes are not just an introduction to baking, but ensure the kids will develop fine motor skills, mindfulness, and confidence.
WHERE:Tanzeel Chalet, Kumaranashan Nagar, Kadavanthra
WHEN: Starts from April 5, 11:00 am to 1:30pm
Contact: 9995783528

Into Nature

Manoj Kumar I B will set up summer classes for children to help them get introduced to the depth of nature. The activities include a seed bank, creating a butterfly park, improving the fertility of the soil, creating a fruit forest, creating a biodiversity park and more. Participants are requested to join in groups. The classes are free of cost.
WHERE: Ayyampilly in Vypeen    
WHEN:  April-May, flexible hours
Contact: +91 98478 05550

A dose of drama 

Rasa Theatre Collective will organise a six-day theatre workshop for children in May. The workshop aims to create a safe environment for children to shed inhibitions, improve focus, and imagination, explore emotions, express themselves using their bodies and build a sense of play in the activities they do. 
Contact 9884634412. Instagram: @rasa.theatre
WHERE: One Little Earth in Tripinithura

Rock it with dJ Sekhar

School of Sound by actor and DJ Sekhar Menon will be introducing a unique music experience for children aged 7 and above. The sessions will teach them rhythm and beats. The focus would be on hardware like MIDI controllers. “These days, kids create music using iPads. Here, the kids are taught how to use hardware and feeding sounds to it. The two main factors, rhythm and timing, will be taught,” says Sekhar. The camp also offers vocal training by former Indian idol star Manu Varghese. Contact: 6238347779, 7012107181

Sports for children with disabilities 

V Can Sports has opened its doors to children aged 5 and above. The aim is to focus on improving their coordination skills. Entry is free.
WHERE: Sporton Turf, Bypass Jn, Aluva
WHEN: April 23- May 22
Contact: 6282734140, 9388812311

Metro’s summer camp 

This summer, Kochi Metro plans to organise a camp ‘Discover 2023’ for children between the ages of 5 and 17.  Singing, dancing, painting, coding, robotics and yoga sessions will be held. 
WHERE:  Aluva, Changampuzha, JLN Stadium, Maharajas College, Vytilla, and Vadakekotta metro stations
WHEN: Starts on April 10
Contact: 7593833664

Water sport adventure

Neptune Adventure will introduce children of age 8 and above to basic swimming lessons. This includes ‘Jalasayam’, where a person is trained to float on water. For adventure enthusiasts, there’s surfing, kayaking, catamaran sailing, and rescue training. This is a week-long package available for children aged 8 and above. Windsurfing is open to all aged 12 and above. The course is planned in association with DTPC. 
WHERE:  Cherai Beach
Contact: 9061013333

African Kickboxing

Endurance, speed, and power training are on offer at Giri’s MMA. The space offers African kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and Kung Fu training. The space also offers dance and music activities, too. 
WHERE: Edayalil Shopping Complex, Tripunithura
WHEN:  First week of April
Contact: 9061337006
 

