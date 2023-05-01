Home Cities Kochi

Sub-inspector among four held in ganja seizure case in Kochi

Last month, the police intercepted three Odisha natives — Rajanikanth Malik, Chakdol Pradhan and Sharmanand Pradhan —  who were smuggling 28kg of ganja in a train.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The Aluva police on Sunday arrested four, including a sub-inspector for allegedly aiding his son who was the prime accused in the case related to the seizure of 22kg of ganja at Aluva railway station recently. The arrested are Navin, 21, of Vazhakulam, his father and policeman Sajan, 56, who works as grade sub-inspector at the Thadiyattaparamba police station, Arakkapady native Anas, 22, and Perumbavoor native Basil Thomas, 22. 

Last month, the police intercepted three Odisha natives — Rajanikanth Malik, Chakdol Pradhan and Sharmanand Pradhan —  who were smuggling 28kg of ganja in a train. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused smuggled ganja based on Navin’s instructions. However, after the incident, Navin managed to leave the country with the assistance of his father.

Knowing that his son is involved in a narcotic case, Sajan arranged a visa, ticket and other facilities for Navin to escape from the country. However, during the probe, the police forced Navin to return from abroad before being arrested. Anas and Basil were part of Navin’s gang and were involved in drug peddling. After Navin was arraigned an accused in the case, Anas and Basil helped Navin abscond by providing him with a vehicle and also a place for staying.

All the accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Police officials said Sajan was about to retire from service next month. The probe was coordinated by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar. He has also directed a departmental inquiry against the officer.

