Techies demand extension of Kochi Water Metro service to Infopark

KOCHI: Four days after the commencement of operations on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, IT professionals have recommended extending the Kochi Water Metro service to Infopark from the existing Kakkanad terminal at Chittethukara and revising the service timings to run until 8:30 pm instead of 7 pm.

Arjun Prakash, a techie working at Infopark, said, “The ideal thing to do is to extend the service till Infopark. It takes another 2 km via road to reach Infopark, as the existing terminal is at Chittethukara. KMRL earlier had plans to extend the service to Infopark through the Chitharapuzha River. Techies will benefit once the route is extended, and also if the timings are extended,” he added.

After the recent launch of operations on the Vytila-Kakkanad route, there are currently three trips per day with a frequency of one hour. The first trip departs from Vyttila at 8 am and from Kakkanad at 8:40 am, while the evening trips begin from Vyttila at 3:30 pm and from Kakkanad between 4:10 pm and 7:10 pm. Vyttila stands out as the only place in India with an integrated transport system providing access to water metro, rail metro, and bus service.

The KMRL officials have announced that they will increase the frequency of the service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route in response to demand. Currently, only one boat is in operation, but more will be added as needed. “We will evaluate the ridership and increase the services as per the requirement,” said a KMRL official. “It will take at least a couple of months for us to evaluate the project. Only then would we be able to revise service as per the passengers’ feedback,” the official added.

On weekends, the terminal of the Kochi Water Metro on the High Court-Vypeen route experiences a large influx of passengers, with a significant crowd gathering. “At times, we had to close the main doors intermittently to manage the crowd,” said an official with Kochi Water Metro Limited at the terminal.

Although KMRL received nine ferries from the first fleet of 23, only five boats built by Cochin Shipyard have been put into operation. The remaining boats are currently undergoing minor maintenance work at the Cochin Shipyard’s yard and are expected to be handed over soon for operation.

“Out of the five boats, four are operating on the High Court- Vypeen route, and one is operating on the Kakkanad-Vyttila route. The remaining four boats are a standby and will be used for operations after the repair work. One boat is expected to be handed over on Sunday,” said a source.

