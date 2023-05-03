Home Cities Kochi

Air Marshal Manikantan takes over as SAC chief

KOCHI: Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan AVSM VM took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Southern Air Command, Akkulam, on Tuesday.  A guard of honour was presented to him on taking over the command.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, and National Defense Academy, Kottayam native Balakrishnan was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on June 7, 1986. He has flown over 5,400 hours on various types of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He is a Helicopter Combat Leader and a Type Qualified Flying Instructor.

The air marshal has done instructional tenures at National Defense Academy, and Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE). He has commanded a frontline Helicopter Unit and two premier IAF stations. He has held the appointments of Senior Air and Administrative Officer (SAASO) of HQ Maintenance Command and ACIDS Int-C at HQ IDS, responsible for international defense cooperation. 

He holds a PG degree from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, MMS from College of Defense Management, Secunderabad, and MPhil from National Defense College, New Delhi. Prior to assuming the current appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command, handling air operations. 
The Air Marshal is also a recipient of Presidential Awards of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal.

