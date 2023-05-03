Home Cities Kochi

Dissident priests oppose alleged move to split Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

KOCHI: Taking a strong stand against the alleged move of the Bishops’ Synod to split the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly as a means to solve the ongoing problems in the diocese, more than 200 priests came together and clarified their position on the issue.

The priests accused Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazath of trying to divide the Archdiocese to protect their interests.

According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, secretary of the Archdiocese Protection Committee, Mar Andrew Thazath had hinted during the consulters’ meeting that division of the archdiocese too might be considered as a step to resolve the deadlock. “In the consulters’ meet (a canonical body), the archbishop used the word ‘delink’, in order to settle the dispute. That means changing the headquarters from Ernakulam to some other place by division. Apparently, according to him, the archdiocese is very large and it become difficult to manage its administration properly,” said Fr Vailikodath.  

“On May 4, the permanent members of the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church will hold talks with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and the head of the Eastern Office Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti in Vatican. As per a missive sent to all the Syro-Malabar bishops by the Major Archbishop on Monday, it is understood that the meeting will arrive at a permanent solution to the issues in the archdiocese,” said Fr Vailikodath.

“The faithful too have been asked to pray for the same. However, there is no transparency. The priests and faithful of the diocese have not been taken into confidence regarding the formula that they apparently will formulating by reaching out to the Vatican,” he said.

According to him, the bishops had misled the Vatican on the land deal and also the 50:50 formula of the liturgy, which is the root cause of all the problems. “They did so and got a formula that favours them sanctioned, before implementing it in the name of the Pope. All this has been done without consulting with the faithful,” he added. 

“Now, they have come up with the formula to divide the archdiocese. Those who sincerely want to solve problems take the path of dialogue and harmony. But now the Permanent Synod has reached out to the Vatican without having a dialogue. A petition has been signed by a vast majority of priests in the archdiocese. It will be sent to the Vatican authorities on Tuesday,” said Fr Vailikodath. 

MEMBERS OF PERMANENT SYNOD TO VISIT VATICAN
 

Kochi: The members of the Permanent Synod will visit the Vatican to discuss the issues in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry informed this in a missive to the bishops, priests, consecrated persons and the laity.  Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Mar Andrews Thazath, Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany and Cardinal Alencherry are part of the delegation visiting the Vatican. 

