Dr Nithin A F By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Human relationships are one of the most important factors in life. Relationships are inevitable for a fully functioning life of a person. Most of us are unaware of what a relationship means and how to prioritise and maintain them. Also, relationship dynamics have been changing over time. So let’s look at relationship matters in detail.

A relationship is defined as ‘a continuing and often committed association between two or more people, as in a family, friendship, marriage, partnership, or other interpersonal link in which the participants have some degree of influence on each other’s thoughts, feelings and actions’.

From this, it’s obvious that relationships must be continuous, long-term and committed. There are various types of relationships such as friendships, familial, marriage, the ones between relatives, neighbours, classmates, etc. Everyone has to prioritise some relationships over another due to practical, ethical and financial considerations. It should be fixed on continuity, duration and commitment levels.

There are various ways to prioritise our relationships, and one of the most effective and long-term ways is this — spouse, children, parents, siblings, then relatives, neighbours, friends, etc.

We have different roles in these relationships — husband/wife, father/mother, son/daughter, brother/sister, relative/neighbour/friend. All these roles have definite duties and responsibilities. Higher roles have a higher importance, otherwise, problems or issues will arise. For example, if we prefer a friend over our spouse, it will negatively affect our commitments to our spouse.

Commitment

People generally do not like commitments in life. Because mainly they think that it affects their self-interests. Everybody likes to have their rights, but no one likes to do duties and responsibilities.

This is because of their lack of vision for the future. Commitment helps a person in the long term. It is unavoidable due to vulnerabilities in our life. At the highest level of the relationship, the one between husband and wife must have intimacy, passion and commitment.

It’s described in Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love. Husband-wife relationship is the ultimate relationship in the world, because long-term commitment is very effective in this relationship. Therefore the husband’s priority should be the wife, and vice versa.

Some couples shift their priority to children later. However, that’s not helpful in the long term as children grow up and become their own person. Therefore, treat your wife or husband just above your children. Aspects of intimacy and passion are also needed to meet with our spouse because these are very essential and fundamental to human life.

Then, duties and responsibilities to children, parents and siblings respectively must be the next priorities in the relationship list. It gives us fulfilment and satisfaction in our life. However, caring for our children must be focused on giving value to them rather than providing for all their financial needs. Caring for parents must involve spending time with them and meeting their basic needs. Our relationships with siblings have to focus on cooperation. All these activities, dealings and interactions make life flow smoothly.

Also, relatives or neighbours or friends make our community function. It’s essential for having a connection with others. Mostly, the commitment level of these relationships is lower. Earlier, our community relationship was based majorly on cooperation and less competition. From sharing basic cooking ingredients to borrowing money for a short term, people used to approach their neighbours.

Face-to-face communication with our local community is very essential to have a functioning life.

Physical activities and interactions help a person become more confident and brave. The main hindrance to having a meaningful relationship is the trust deficit. Trust needs to be built on honesty, sincerity and faithfulness. Building trust is a long-term process. People need long-term trusted and committed relationships to have a functioning life. It can be achieved by prioritising and fulfilling duties and responsibilities.

The writer is a consultant psychologist at SUT Hospital, Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

