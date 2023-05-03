Soiled diapers pile up in Kochi homes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the management of non-biodegradable waste continues to be a big issue in the city, another problem has reared its head. People are at a loss as to what to do with biomedical wastes, particularly soiled diapers. While the Kochi Corporation has assigned a private company, A4 Mercantile Pvt Ltd, to collect biomedical waste, residents are unhappy with the fee of Rs 45 per kg that is being charged.

“After the Brahmapuram fire, the Kochi Corporation stopped collecting biomedical wastes like diapers. The result is the piling up of the soiled diapers at homes,” said Rajeev M, who resides in an apartment on SRM Road. “I have more than three bags of diapers stacked one on another on my balcony,” he added.

According to Vineetha Thomas, a resident of Edapally, the problem is very dire.

“We are at a loss as to how to dispose of the diapers. The issue is being faced by not only those with toddlers,but also the households with special needs children and bed-ridden patients,” she said. Nothing proactive is being done by the civic bodies. Rajeev said, “On contacting the Kochi Corporation, the officials give us the number of a private agency. And they charge us Rs 45 per kg. It seems we have to pay more than the price of a diaper to get rid of a soiled one!”

When the civic bodies and even the district administration are passing orders to stop dumping waste on the roadsides, the absence of a proper system to manage the biomedical wastes would work the contrary. Parivar, an organisation for parents of differently-abled kids, has already been approaching authorities. “But to no avail,” said a parent with a differently-abled child.

However, according to an official with the Suchitwa Mission, there has been a government order that specifies that all biomedical wastes have to be taken care of by those generating them. “Even then, the Kochi Corporation had called for an expression of interest from private companies and an agency called A4 Mercantile Pvt Ltd. The company transports the collected waste to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) facility, where it is then incinerated,” said the official.

