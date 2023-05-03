Home Cities Kochi

Soiled diapers pile up in Kochi homes

According to Vineetha Thomas, a resident of Edapally, the problem is very dire.

Published: 03rd May 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Used for representation.(Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the management of non-biodegradable waste continues to be a big issue in the city, another problem has reared its head. People are at a loss as to what to do  with biomedical wastes, particularly soiled diapers. While the Kochi Corporation has assigned a private  company, A4 Mercantile Pvt Ltd, to collect biomedical waste, residents are unhappy with the fee of Rs 45 per kg that is being charged.

“After the Brahmapuram fire, the Kochi Corporation stopped collecting biomedical wastes like diapers. The result is  the piling up of the soiled diapers at homes,” said Rajeev M, who resides in an apartment on SRM Road. “I have more than three bags of diapers stacked one on another  on my balcony,” he added.
According to Vineetha Thomas, a resident of Edapally, the problem is very dire.

“We are at a loss as to how to dispose of the diapers. The  issue is being faced by not only those with toddlers,but also the households with special needs children and bed-ridden patients,” she said. Nothing  proactive is being done by the civic bodies. Rajeev said, “On contacting the Kochi Corporation, the officials give us the number of a private agency. And they charge  us Rs 45 per kg. It seems we have to pay more than the price of a diaper to get rid of a soiled one!”

When the civic bodies and even the district administration are  passing orders to stop dumping waste on the roadsides, the absence of a proper system to manage the biomedical wastes would work the contrary. Parivar, an organisation  for parents of differently-abled kids, has already been approaching authorities. “But to no avail,” said a parent with a differently-abled child.

However, according to  an official with the Suchitwa Mission, there has been a government order that specifies that all biomedical wastes have to be taken care of by those generating them.  “Even then, the Kochi Corporation had called for an expression of interest from private companies and an agency called A4 Mercantile Pvt Ltd. The company transports  the collected waste to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) facility, where it is then incinerated,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp