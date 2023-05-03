WATCH | Sardine surge at Vypeen Water Metro terminal

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: The Water Metro terminal at Vypeen has been a hub of activity of late, with Kochiites thronging it for a cruise on the serene backwaters. Over the past couple of days, the spot has been hosting another spectacle: scores of sardines leaping out of the water along the coastline.

With videos going viral, many people flocked to the area to check out large schools of fish ‘going crazy’. Some people also attempted to catch the flailing fish. “This is not a common sight, but nothing new about it,” says Vimal K, a fisherman in Vypeen.

“Similar schools have been spotted in coastal areas such as Fort Kochi and Chellanam as well. I guess the sardines are responding to changes in water temperature. Fishermen usually track such large schools while venturing into the seas.”

Experts offer a more nuanced explanation for the phenomenon, underlining that it is a reminder of the wonders of the natural world, and how much mankind still has to learn. V N Sanjeevan, professor chair at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, dismisses reports that sardines’ unusual behaviour could be linked to the water metro activity. He believes that the event could be linked to a “positive Indian Ocean dipole year”, which is characterised by warm surface waters in the Arabian Sea and cooler waters in the Bay of Bengal.

“Sardines are found mainly on the surface, and with the onset of summer showers, the surface water of the coastal area is comparatively cool,” he explains. “Sardines prefer a temperature range of 26-28 degrees Celsius, so the fish have converged to the areas with lower temperatures.”

Sanjeevan notes events like this occur during breeding migration, or when the group is seeking a favourable environment. “Since thousands of sardines migrate as a group, naturally there will be high concentration. Hence, many can be seen jumping out of water and falling on the shore,” he says.

