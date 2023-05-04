Pawww... pals

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a heart melted watching cuddlesome pups and kittens bask in human attention at a recent pet adoption drive in Kochi. They were all eagerly waiting for new homes. Organised by Roms ‘n’ Raks the pet care chain in collaboration with the NGO Oneness For All and Animal Rescue Kochi (ARK), the event had about 50 cats and dogs, mostly of the indie variety. At least 12 of them found new families.

“Their mother was found dead on the road,” said Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness, pointing to four puppies snuggling inside a kennel. “Our team spotted these little ones trying to drink milk from her body.”

Standing by another kennel, a woman and her two children seemed to have fallen in love with a three-month-old indie. “Love at first sight,” laughed the excited mother, Jennifer Francis. “We are adopting a pet for the first time. We will be taking him to a relative’s place. They are an old couple... a dog would be a great companion for them.”

Eight-year-old Dhanith, meanwhile, appeared sullen as he petted the puppy Jennifer adopted. “This is my Mithu. We have another dog at home. Since I’m going for vacation classes, it will be hard for my parents to take care of Mithu, as he is still a puppy,” he said. “It’s hard to leave him, but I am happy that he will get a new home.”

Another family adopted a female pup. “I believe Indian breeds are easy to manage, unlike foreign breeds. My son was eager to get a dog, and I thought looking after a pet would help him become more responsible,” said the mother.

There has been a shift in the mindset about adopting indie-breed dogs rather than going for costly foreign ones, noted Ashwini. “Also, there has been a rise in the interest in female dogs,” she said. Pratik Sudhakaran, a member of Dhyan Foundation Animal Welfare, agreed. “The adoption scene in Kerala has improved over the past five years,” he said.

“People have begun to realise that the indie breed, animals found on the streets, are also intelligent and loving. Now people feel it’s better to adopt Indian breeds as they are genetically optimised for the climate, temperature, and food.”

Pratik added that adopting during a drive was not just about picking a random animal. “People who adopt have to feel a connection with the animal. It may take a while for animals to be friendly with a person, especially when put in a different environment,” he said.

naughty little cat

Though not as popular as dogs, cats had takers too. Pet parent Priyanka John brought in a four-week-old kitten. “I found him lost on the streets. Since I am already fostering four cats, keeping a kitten is difficult. That’s why I brought him here,” she said.

A youngster, Jeffin Ismail, came to the rescue. He let the kitten sniff his palm and quickly bonded with the naughty little one. “I already have a female cat. There’s no better feeling than giving these innocent animals a new life. I am naming this one Rio Jr,” he beamed as the kitten climbed on his hand.

Such adoption drives are of immense help to those who run animal shelters. “Many shelter homes house sick and injured animals, so taking a healthy puppy to such a space is risky,” said Pratik. “There is also the issue of space crunch.”

Founder of the NGO Abhayam Animal Rescue and Welfare, Tanja Delna Fernandez, was glad to note more youngsters were coming forward to adopt disabled animals. “I have seen people adopting blind and deaf dogs. In the case of Hexa (a three-legged puppy), one of our members is adopting her. I wish more people came forward to adopt disabled dogs,” she said.

Abandoned pets

While the increase in pet adoption is welcome, the rising number of abandoned animals is worrisome. “Once schools, colleges, and workplaces resumed functioning after the lockdown, many animals -- including adopted ones -- were abandoned on the streets,” said ARK founder Sajith Shajan.“If we start microchipping the animals, such cases might go down. And we can trace them more effectively. I introduced microchips for animals in 2016. But due to lack of support, I had to drop the idea.”

Responsible pet-keeping

Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO ‘People for Animals’ (PFA) organises adoption drives once a week. According to Maria Jacob, PFA trustee and member of the State Animal Welfare Board, 139 puppies and 82 kittens were adopted during their weekly drives as on April 22.

“People have begun to accept the concept of adoption in Thiruvananthapuram. The craze for high-end breeds has come down,” she noted. “When people inform us of any abandoned or stray animals, we urge them to foster the animal for two weeks. About 80 per cent of them give it a shot. Later, if they do not want to keep the animal, they deworm the young ones and take them to the adoption drive.”

Maria added that such drives give organisers a platform to impart awareness on the importance of vaccination as well. “Many people think dogs and cats require vaccination only once. They actually require two shots per year — one for rabies, and a multi-component vaccine,” she explained.

“In future, if the animal attacks anyone, showing proof of annual vaccination would at least solve half of the problem. Responsible pet keeping is the need of the hour.”

Shabeena Shanavas, of Pattom, recently adopted a dog from a weekly meet in the capital city. “He is just two months old. We already have four cats; I got him for my daughter,” she said. “Though it was hard for me initially, ‘Chekkan’ has now become part of our family. Adoption drives are a godsend for these hapless animals.”

KOCHI: Many a heart melted watching cuddlesome pups and kittens bask in human attention at a recent pet adoption drive in Kochi. They were all eagerly waiting for new homes. Organised by Roms ‘n’ Raks the pet care chain in collaboration with the NGO Oneness For All and Animal Rescue Kochi (ARK), the event had about 50 cats and dogs, mostly of the indie variety. At least 12 of them found new families. “Their mother was found dead on the road,” said Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness, pointing to four puppies snuggling inside a kennel. “Our team spotted these little ones trying to drink milk from her body.” Standing by another kennel, a woman and her two children seemed to have fallen in love with a three-month-old indie. “Love at first sight,” laughed the excited mother, Jennifer Francis. “We are adopting a pet for the first time. We will be taking him to a relative’s place. They are an old couple... a dog would be a great companion for them.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Eight-year-old Dhanith, meanwhile, appeared sullen as he petted the puppy Jennifer adopted. “This is my Mithu. We have another dog at home. Since I’m going for vacation classes, it will be hard for my parents to take care of Mithu, as he is still a puppy,” he said. “It’s hard to leave him, but I am happy that he will get a new home.” Another family adopted a female pup. “I believe Indian breeds are easy to manage, unlike foreign breeds. My son was eager to get a dog, and I thought looking after a pet would help him become more responsible,” said the mother. There has been a shift in the mindset about adopting indie-breed dogs rather than going for costly foreign ones, noted Ashwini. “Also, there has been a rise in the interest in female dogs,” she said. Pratik Sudhakaran, a member of Dhyan Foundation Animal Welfare, agreed. “The adoption scene in Kerala has improved over the past five years,” he said. “People have begun to realise that the indie breed, animals found on the streets, are also intelligent and loving. Now people feel it’s better to adopt Indian breeds as they are genetically optimised for the climate, temperature, and food.” Pratik added that adopting during a drive was not just about picking a random animal. “People who adopt have to feel a connection with the animal. It may take a while for animals to be friendly with a person, especially when put in a different environment,” he said. naughty little cat Though not as popular as dogs, cats had takers too. Pet parent Priyanka John brought in a four-week-old kitten. “I found him lost on the streets. Since I am already fostering four cats, keeping a kitten is difficult. That’s why I brought him here,” she said. A youngster, Jeffin Ismail, came to the rescue. He let the kitten sniff his palm and quickly bonded with the naughty little one. “I already have a female cat. There’s no better feeling than giving these innocent animals a new life. I am naming this one Rio Jr,” he beamed as the kitten climbed on his hand. Such adoption drives are of immense help to those who run animal shelters. “Many shelter homes house sick and injured animals, so taking a healthy puppy to such a space is risky,” said Pratik. “There is also the issue of space crunch.” Founder of the NGO Abhayam Animal Rescue and Welfare, Tanja Delna Fernandez, was glad to note more youngsters were coming forward to adopt disabled animals. “I have seen people adopting blind and deaf dogs. In the case of Hexa (a three-legged puppy), one of our members is adopting her. I wish more people came forward to adopt disabled dogs,” she said. Abandoned pets While the increase in pet adoption is welcome, the rising number of abandoned animals is worrisome. “Once schools, colleges, and workplaces resumed functioning after the lockdown, many animals -- including adopted ones -- were abandoned on the streets,” said ARK founder Sajith Shajan.“If we start microchipping the animals, such cases might go down. And we can trace them more effectively. I introduced microchips for animals in 2016. But due to lack of support, I had to drop the idea.” Responsible pet-keeping Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO ‘People for Animals’ (PFA) organises adoption drives once a week. According to Maria Jacob, PFA trustee and member of the State Animal Welfare Board, 139 puppies and 82 kittens were adopted during their weekly drives as on April 22. “People have begun to accept the concept of adoption in Thiruvananthapuram. The craze for high-end breeds has come down,” she noted. “When people inform us of any abandoned or stray animals, we urge them to foster the animal for two weeks. About 80 per cent of them give it a shot. Later, if they do not want to keep the animal, they deworm the young ones and take them to the adoption drive.” Maria added that such drives give organisers a platform to impart awareness on the importance of vaccination as well. “Many people think dogs and cats require vaccination only once. They actually require two shots per year — one for rabies, and a multi-component vaccine,” she explained. “In future, if the animal attacks anyone, showing proof of annual vaccination would at least solve half of the problem. Responsible pet keeping is the need of the hour.” Shabeena Shanavas, of Pattom, recently adopted a dog from a weekly meet in the capital city. “He is just two months old. We already have four cats; I got him for my daughter,” she said. “Though it was hard for me initially, ‘Chekkan’ has now become part of our family. Adoption drives are a godsend for these hapless animals.”