Quarry owners to cap hike in prices at Rs 5/ft

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The quarry owners assured the government during a high-level ministerial meeting on Wednesday that they would not increase the prices of granite products beyond Rs 5 per foot, in proportion to the increase in government charges for mining, according to a statement by the industries minister’s office.

The assurance comes following the government intervention on the steep increase in construction sector costs after quarry owners hiked prices of granite products blaming the rise in mining fees. The state-level coordination committee of quarry and crusher operators went on a strike against revised royalty and licence fees recently. However, the strike was called off on April 26.

“The quarry owners promised that they would not hike the prices of granite products way beyond the fees they pay to the government,” the office of industries minister said. The high-level meeting, held at Thiruvananthapuram, was attended by Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The government hiked the mining fees effective from April 1. Under this, the royalty charges for granite stones were raised from 1.10 per sq.ft, dealers license from 18 paise to 48 paise.

However, there were complaints that quarry owners hiked the charges from Rs 5 to Rs 15 per foot, making huge profits. The ministerial-level discussions came following the widespread complaints. Following the strike by the quarry owners, Minister Rajeeve said the government would set up a regulatory mechanism to fix the maximum prices of construction materials.

