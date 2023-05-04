Strongest weapon in a cop’s arsenal? Intuition

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sometimes it is intuition, derived from long years of experience, that helps cops crack sensational cases. The Elanthoor human sacrifice case of 2022 was one among them. It is a similar intuition that led police to nab a Poothole native who was diverting gold while working as the manager of Nakshathra Jewellery in Perumbavoor.

Two months ago, during stock verification at the jewellery, as many as 2.7kg of gold were found missing. Soon, an FIR was filed at Perumbavoor police station.

As the value of the missing gold was very high, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar directed the District Crime Branch to probe the case.

Soon, a team was formed under Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch P V Rajeev comprising Sub Inspectors T M Sufi and Santhosh Baby; and Assistant Sub Inspector Ravideeran. Chief Vivek Kumar also supervised the case in the initial stage.

“Soon after taking over the case, we prepared a list of suspects. An insider’s involvement was suspected right from the get-go,” says an officer.

“After learning that the gold ornaments were stolen on various occasions, we ruled out the involvement of a thief as they don’t steal from the same shop multiple times.”

Interestingly, one of the first suspects himself turned out to be the accused in the case. Johnson, 42, of Poothole in Thrissur, worked at the jewellery from 2016 to 2022. He stopped work after suffering a stroke in 2022.

As one of the trusted employees of the firm, Johnson was promoted to the manager’s role, wherein he handled the gold weighing and accounts section.

“Johnson was our prime suspect, as the theft was detected after the new manager took charge. However, the toughest part was to find incriminating evidence against him,” says the officer.

The breakthrough was made after the police team, following an intuition, decided to check the private gold loan providers and money lenders.

“When we checked with a reputed gold-fin company, it was found that Johnson pawned gold more than 150 times between 2016-2022 when he worked at the jewellery,” says the officer.

“We followed up on this lead and found that loans taken by him by pawning the gold were never repaid. Due to loan default, the gold-fin-serv company sold the gold at the jewellery where the accused was working. By doing some irregularities in the accounts, the accused could maintain the records that gold ornament was still with the jewellery and the theft was never detected.”

After collecting information about the gold ornament used for availing loan and the same purchased by jewellery from the gold-fin serve companies, police arrested Johnson on April 28.

Police have also collected employee statements to collaborate evidence against Johnson. The investigation in the case is still on, and police are looking into whether there were any accomplices.

