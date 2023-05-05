A room for your little one

Imrana Ajith By

KOCHI: Decorating a child’s room is a fun and exciting project that allows one to unleash creativity and bring a little magic into the little one’s life. A well-designed and decorated room can inspire imagination, promote restful sleep, and provide a cosy haven for playtime and relaxation, making it a crucial part of their development.

However, with so many available options, including contemporary, minimalist, and aesthetic designs, choosing the right one can be a bit overwhelming. While decorating a child’s room, a few key elements have to be kept in mind. “Start by considering their interests and preferences, at the same time the design has to be flexible. The design should be done by considering the psychology of children and their interest changes as they grow” says Kochi-based architect Shilnas Mehnas.

Once a theme is fixed, consider incorporating the same onto the walls, bedding, furniture, and decor. Elevating the room’s charm with stunning wall decor that tells a story is one option. Choosing eye-catching wallpaper with hand-painted works that showcase a child’s favourite heroes also serves as a fun backdrop for playtime and bedtime stories. Colourful and cosy bedding can make a big impact in a child’s room.

“The colours used in the room should enhance the mood,” says Shilnas. It seems like the standard colours blue and pink are the talk of the past. “Earlier there has been a huge demand for bright and bold colours, nowadays irrespective of gender, pastel and neutral shades are preferred”. However, when it comes to bedding brightly coloured ones are preferred. “They add a pop of colour to the room. Including paintings will make the room different from the rest of the space in the house,” says Kochi-based architect Maya Santhosh.

Creating a play area can also be a great addition to a child’s room. A soft armchair, some colourful throw pillows, and a small bookshelf can provide a comfortable and welcoming space for them to relax.

One key aspect of a well-designed children’s room is functionality.

“Adequate storage space should be provided in the children’s room. Rather than just being colourful, being functional and safe is also important. Children would have a lot of toys and belongings, so it’s essential to incorporate storage solutions into the room.

Finally, don’t forget to add personal touches that make the room feel just theirs. Display their artwork, and hang up pictures of them and their loved ones. Such elements can foster their imagination and provide a comforting and inspiring environment for them to grow and thrive.

The growing interests and preferences of children make the decorating process challenging.“We cannot predict a kid’s interest factor when they are too small, what I would suggest is a basic design for kids’ room. Parents may conform to traditional gender stereotypes, but make sure to mix and match themes and create a design that reflects the child’s interests and personality,” says Maya Santhosh.

