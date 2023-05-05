Home Cities Kochi

A room for your little one

TNIE takes a look at the growing design trends to design a space for your children

Published: 05th May 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

A well-designed and decorated room can inspire imagination, promote restful sleep, and provide a cosy haven for playtime and relaxation, making it a crucial part of their development.

By Imrana Ajith
Express News Service

KOCHI: Decorating a child’s room is a fun and exciting project that allows one to unleash creativity and bring a little magic into the little one’s life. A well-designed and decorated room can inspire imagination, promote restful sleep, and provide a cosy haven for playtime and relaxation, making it a crucial part of their development.

However, with so many available options, including contemporary, minimalist, and aesthetic designs, choosing the right one can be a bit overwhelming. While decorating a child’s room, a few key elements have to be kept in mind. “Start by considering their interests and preferences, at the same time the design has to be flexible. The design should be done by considering the psychology of children and their interest changes as they grow” says Kochi-based architect Shilnas Mehnas.

Once a theme is fixed, consider incorporating the same onto the walls, bedding, furniture, and decor. Elevating the room’s charm with stunning wall decor that tells a story is one option. Choosing eye-catching wallpaper with hand-painted works that showcase a child’s favourite heroes also serves as a fun backdrop for playtime and bedtime stories. Colourful and cosy bedding can make a big impact in a child’s room.

“The colours used in the room should enhance the mood,” says Shilnas. It seems like the standard colours blue and pink are the talk of the past. “Earlier there has been a huge demand for bright and bold colours, nowadays irrespective of gender, pastel and neutral shades are preferred”. However, when it comes to bedding brightly coloured ones are preferred. “They add a pop of colour to the room. Including paintings will make the room different from the rest of the space in the house,” says Kochi-based architect Maya Santhosh.

Creating a play area can also be a great addition to a child’s room. A soft armchair, some colourful throw pillows, and a small bookshelf can provide a comfortable and welcoming space for them to relax.
One key aspect of a well-designed children’s room is functionality.

“Adequate storage space should be provided in the children’s room. Rather than just being colourful, being functional and safe is also important. Children would have a lot of toys and belongings, so it’s essential to incorporate storage solutions into the room.

Finally, don’t forget to add personal touches that make the room feel just theirs. Display their artwork, and hang up pictures of them and their loved ones. Such elements can foster their imagination and provide a comforting and inspiring environment for them to grow and thrive.

The growing interests and preferences of children make the decorating process challenging.“We cannot predict a kid’s interest factor when they are too small, what I would suggest is a basic design for kids’ room. Parents may conform to traditional gender stereotypes, but make sure to mix and match themes and create a design that reflects the child’s interests and personality,” says Maya Santhosh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child’s room
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp