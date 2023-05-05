Marine drive

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ship technology is a niche segment and sailing high in this industry is a startup that was incubated in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) — the institution where the firm is now operating from.

ShipTech-ICON (STICON), established in 2016, provides functional and ergonomically sound ship designs and commercially viable and technologically sound solutions to the marine ship/boat building industry and the oil and gas industry.

The firm was established under the mentorship of C G Nandakumar, Dileep Krishnan K and K Sivaprasad, all faculties of the Department of Ship Technology. The founder and CEO of STICON, Sony T L, is an alumnus of the department.

Speaking about his company, Sony says, “Our firm specialises in the design and analysis of fixed and floating structures. We also prepare designs for marine operations in the offshore industry. STICON’s size indicates that it does not have large company overheads and is flexible enough to set up project teams to meet the requirements of its clients.”

STICON’s in-house experts include a set of naval architects, and marine and mechanical engineers who are well-known in the marine, oil and gas industry for their technical know-how, sound engineering practices and creative design flair.

When asked about the vision of the startup, Sony says, “We aim to be a leading force in the sector to bring about change in the Indian ship/boat building industry with our creative, innovative and optimised designs. We aim to bring in the change that will reduce the amount of wastage in the production facilities thereby providing optimised capital expenditure gains to the owner.”

STICON’s mission is to bring about a sustainable change in the way the industry operates marine and inland vessels, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of the sector through sustainable methods. Sony says, “The company provides services like naval architecture, structural engineering services, hydrodynamics, product design and prototype manufacturing.”

He says, “Among the major achievements of the company, the one that happened recently was the opportunity that we got to make a detailed and accurate scaled model of Kochi Water Metro’s hybrid vessel that was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the Water Metro on April 25, 2023.”

In the case of major designs, Sony says, “D’LEAP is a classic example of quality designs from STICON. It exhibits the best performance in terms of speed, aesthetics and luxury. D’LEAP is an electric yacht that contributes to sustainability as well. Another product is Ocean Blue which was designed for sport fishing and work in harsh offshore waterways.

Major projects undertaken by the company:

Design of the 50-passenger ferry for Andaman Tourism with IR Class certification.

FRP Speed boats for various tourism sectors

Developed GPS-based vessel tracking and performance analysis system for KSINC barges.

Designed steel work boat for operation under Cochin Port

Designed more than 50 house

Scrubber retrofit engineering works

CFD analysis for exhaust gas flow from marine engines and scrubbers

FEA and mooring analysis of floating dock.

Designs in service

6-seater FRP boat

5-seater FRP boat

120-Pax Houseboat

Shikara boats

Ro-Ro Jankar

16m Inland work boat [Steel] for Cochin

50-passenger Ferry for Andamans (IRClass)

150T Crane barge for ISRF (CSL)

Drum Pontoon Barge for civil construction (KWA, Mavoor)

Designs under construction

12Pax Solar Catamaran

