Road construction using FDR technology economical, eco-friendly: Workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Natpac workshop held in Kochi on Thursday opined that the Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology, a recycling method for reconstructing existing roads, will bring revolutionary changes to the road construction activities in the state. Speaking to TNIE, KSCSTE-Natpac Director Samson Mathew said the FDR technology will be the final solution to the road issues in the state.

“Using the technology, the roads will be constructed after digging up nearly 30cm. Hence, the durability will be long. This method has proved to be working in some states in India and even in foreign countries. Even the PWD and the NHAI have started constructing roads using FDR technology,” he said.

Samson said the technology is eco-friendly and cost-effective when compared to the conventional method of road construction.

“It requires only 20–25% of new construction materials as recycled ones will be used for the works. Only chemicals or cement need to be added for this type of construction. As per the study, it will help reduce the road construction cost by 15–40%,” he said.

MLA Uma Thomas inaugurated the two-day workshop organised by Natpac in association with KIIFB. Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera was the chief guest, A Veeraraghavan (IIT Madras) and principal consultant L S Murali also attended the function.

The workshop was organised to discuss the expertise, experience, and challenges of FDR technology on a single platform, enabling major changes to the infrastructure development in the country.

The experts took classes on the possibilities of FDR technology on roads with low traffic density, followed by discussions and debates on topics of sample and mix design construction and quality control

