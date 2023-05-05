Vyttila traffic: Flyovers on sides of metro viaduct, new road on anvil

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vyttilla junction, where traffic congestion is the norm even after the opening of a new flyover two years back, may see new construction works, in a move to ensure smooth flow of vehicles at one of Kerala’s busiest intersections.

As per the plan, the state government is looking to construct flyovers on either side of the metro viaduct at the Vyttila junction. The proposed flyovers will run parallel and at the same height as that of the metro rail viaduct. There is also an alternative plan to construct a bypass from Thykoodam to Elamkulam adjacent to the water body to decongest the Vyttila junction.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which will fund the project, has entrusted the KSCSTE-National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (KSCSTE-NATPAC) to prepare a detailed study regarding this. The latest move comes after the realisation that despite the opening of the new Vyttila flyover in January 2021, there’s no relief to the traffic snarl-ups at the busy traffic intersection, and the commuters’ headache continues.

The new plan to decongest the Vyttila junction is part of the government’s move to ease traffic at 19 major junctions in the state.

“We are working to make Vyttila a traffic congestion-free junction. We are going to submit two proposals to decongest the junction. The first one would be a flyover on either side of the metro pillar on the SA Road towards Tripunithura. The second plan involves constructing a ring road from Thykoodam to Elamkulam. This will help reduce traffic at the junction. Within a month, a report will be submitted to the KIIFB,” said Anish Kini, scientist, at NATPAC.

The report will include the number of buildings to be affected, the area of land to be acquired, and the advantages and disadvantages of the project. “ It is up to the KIIFB to take a final call on the proposal. The effort is to make the junction traffic-congestion-free,” he added.

PWD Minister Mohamed Riyas, had, at a meeting in Kochi immediately after he assumed charge in the Pinarayi 2.0 government, directed authorities to come up with a foolproof plan that will ensure the junction is free of bottlenecks for at least 20 years.

Meanwhile, the government also plans to construct a flyover at the Kakkanad civil station junction on the Seaport-Airport Road. “We have already received a plan from KMRL regarding the proposed metro line through the area. We will prepare a plan based on it,” the NATPAC official said.

