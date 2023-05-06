How good is your morning?

KOCHI: Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper’ goes an old saying. Loaded with nutrients and fibre, a wholesome breakfast sets the tone for the day and helps have a stable blood sugar level. Also, it lowers the mid-meal cravings, which makes us turn to junk food.
“Since breakfast is basically ‘breaking the fast’ as your body is on rest for many hours at night, the first meal of the day is important to recharge and keep one energised. That being said, overeating breakfast isn’t ideal. This might make one feel bloated and tired,” says Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders and Research, Kochi. “Not just breakfast, it’s better to have all three meals in a balanced way,” he adds.
However, in today’s fast-paced lives, while hurrying to work or school on time, or in the rush of getting household chores done, breakfast is one meal that many skip. According to studies, this practice denies boosting metabolism and affects cognitive function and mood. The right amount of protein and fibre aids in gut health and helps one maintain a healthy weight.
“A good portion of protein, carbs, and fat is all you need for breakfast. Adding nuts, fruits, and veggies to our diet helps with overall development. Healthy doesn’t mean guacamole dip or avocados or other fads. Make it appetising by balancing all the aspects,” says Rajiv.
But what are we having for breakfast? Bread and butter, cereal, chapathi, puttu, idli, dosa the list is endless. But following the same menu throughout the week can make the meal boring. Here are a few simple and quick breakfast ideas for a fun and delicious start to the day.
Coffee Smoothie
Ingredients
Banana: 1
Coffee: freshly brewed: 1/2 cup
Almond milk (or milk of any choice): 1/2 cup
Vanilla protein powder: 1 scoop
Cinnamon: To taste
Honey: 1 tsp (or sweetener of choice)
Method
Put all the ingredients in a blender and leave it for 10 to 15 seconds. Mix it again for 5 seconds if needed. Enjoy the coffee smoothie.
Healthy oatmeal egg white muffin
Ingredients
Oatmeal: 50gm
Chopped carrot: 20g
Chopped tomato: 20g
Chopped capsicum: 20g
Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp
Egg white: 2
Salt: To taste
Pepper: To taste
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a ceramic bowl and keep in a microwave for a few minutes.
Special creamy scrambled eggs
Ingredients
Eggs: 6
Butter: 15 g
Salt and pepper: To taste
Spring onion/chives: A handful
Fresh vegetables: If needed
Cheese: If needed
Fresh cream: 1 tsp
Method
Crack eggs into a deep saucepan and add the butter. For smaller batches, use a 2-to-1 eggs-to-butter ratio. Put the pan on high heat and stir the mixture. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the pan. Take the pan off the heat after 30 seconds and keep stirring. After 10 seconds, put it back on the heat. Repeat the process for three minutes. At the last minute, season the eggs. For extra creamy texture, stir in 1 tsp of fresh cream. Plate and garnish with chopped chives, fresh vegetables and cheese, if needed.
Breakfast fruit burrito
Ingredients
Tortilla wrap -1
Mixed fruit-100gm
Honey
Assorted nuts
Method
Microwave tortilla for a few minutes. Add the mixed fruit to the centre of the tortilla, then pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of honey on top of the mixed fruit, add some chopped nuts. First, fold the left side firmly. Fold the right side over the left, make sure the wrap is firm and tight. Slice the burrito in half and serve.
Poha fruit masala
Ingredients
Poha: 200g
Pineapple: 50g
Apple: 50g
Pomegranate: 20g
Chopped tomato: 1/2
Onion: 1/2
Green chilli: 1
Cashew: 5g
Almond: 5g
Raisin: 2g
Oil: 2tbsp
Asafetida: To taste
Cumin seed: A pinch
Turmeric powder: A pinch
Method
Wash poha and strain all water. Chop the fruit and nuts. Heat oil in a pan and saute onion. Take the sauteed onion out and then add cumin, asafoetida and turmeric powder. To this, add some tomatoes and roast well. Now add the rest of the ingredients and poha. Finally, add pomegranate into it, mix well and cook for two minutes with a lid on top. Serve hot
Deviled creamy eggs
Ingredients
Hard boiled egg: 1
Yoghurt: 1
Lemon juice: 1
Chopped carrot: 20g
Crushed garlic: A pinch
Orange zest: A pinch
Parsley (freshly chopped)
Herbs mix
Method
Slice the boiled eggs in two and scoop the yolks out. Put the egg whites on a plate and place the egg yolks in a small mixing bowl.Mash the egg yolks into a smooth paste, using a fork. Next add yogurt, lemon juice, carrot, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper to the yolk paste. Mix everything well. Start filling the egg whites with the yolk filling, using a spoon or a piping bag.
Chia seed apple pudding
Ingredients
Soaked chia seeds: 2 tbsp
Honey: 2 tsp
Flavoured or plain yoghurt: 1 cup
Green apple
Method
Soak chia seeds and put them in a bowl and add a half cup of yoghurt to the mix. Add the remaining yoghurt, chopped green apple and honey and keep inside a refrigerator before serving.