How good is your morning?

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper’ goes an old saying. Loaded with nutrients and fibre, a wholesome breakfast sets the tone for the day and helps have a stable blood sugar level. Also, it lowers the mid-meal cravings, which makes us turn to junk food.

“Since breakfast is basically ‘breaking the fast’ as your body is on rest for many hours at night, the first meal of the day is important to recharge and keep one energised. That being said, overeating breakfast isn’t ideal. This might make one feel bloated and tired,” says Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders and Research, Kochi. “Not just breakfast, it’s better to have all three meals in a balanced way,” he adds.

However, in today’s fast-paced lives, while hurrying to work or school on time, or in the rush of getting household chores done, breakfast is one meal that many skip. According to studies, this practice denies boosting metabolism and affects cognitive function and mood. The right amount of protein and fibre aids in gut health and helps one maintain a healthy weight.

“A good portion of protein, carbs, and fat is all you need for breakfast. Adding nuts, fruits, and veggies to our diet helps with overall development. Healthy doesn’t mean guacamole dip or avocados or other fads. Make it appetising by balancing all the aspects,” says Rajiv.

But what are we having for breakfast? Bread and butter, cereal, chapathi, puttu, idli, dosa the list is endless. But following the same menu throughout the week can make the meal boring. Here are a few simple and quick breakfast ideas for a fun and delicious start to the day.

Coffee Smoothie

Ingredients

Banana: 1

Coffee: freshly brewed: 1/2 cup

Almond milk (or milk of any choice): 1/2 cup

Vanilla protein powder: 1 scoop

Cinnamon: To taste

Honey: 1 tsp (or sweetener of choice)

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender and leave it for 10 to 15 seconds. Mix it again for 5 seconds if needed. Enjoy the coffee smoothie.

Healthy oatmeal egg white muffin

Ingredients

Oatmeal: 50gm

Chopped carrot: 20g

Chopped tomato: 20g

Chopped capsicum: 20g

Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp

Egg white: 2

Salt: To taste

Pepper: To taste

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a ceramic bowl and keep in a microwave for a few minutes.

Special creamy scrambled eggs

Ingredients

Eggs: 6

Butter: 15 g

Salt and pepper: To taste

Spring onion/chives: A handful

Fresh vegetables: If needed

Cheese: If needed

Fresh cream: 1 tsp

Method

Crack eggs into a deep saucepan and add the butter. For smaller batches, use a 2-to-1 eggs-to-butter ratio. Put the pan on high heat and stir the mixture. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the pan. Take the pan off the heat after 30 seconds and keep stirring. After 10 seconds, put it back on the heat. Repeat the process for three minutes. At the last minute, season the eggs. For extra creamy texture, stir in 1 tsp of fresh cream. Plate and garnish with chopped chives, fresh vegetables and cheese, if needed.

Breakfast fruit burrito

Ingredients

Tortilla wrap -1

Mixed fruit-100gm

Honey

Assorted nuts

Method

Microwave tortilla for a few minutes. Add the mixed fruit to the centre of the tortilla, then pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of honey on top of the mixed fruit, add some chopped nuts. First, fold the left side firmly. Fold the right side over the left, make sure the wrap is firm and tight. Slice the burrito in half and serve.

Poha fruit masala

Ingredients

Poha: 200g

Pineapple: 50g

Apple: 50g

Pomegranate: 20g

Chopped tomato: 1/2

Onion: 1/2

Green chilli: 1

Cashew: 5g

Almond: 5g

Raisin: 2g

Oil: 2tbsp

Asafetida: To taste

Cumin seed: A pinch

Turmeric powder: A pinch

Method

Wash poha and strain all water. Chop the fruit and nuts. Heat oil in a pan and saute onion. Take the sauteed onion out and then add cumin, asafoetida and turmeric powder. To this, add some tomatoes and roast well. Now add the rest of the ingredients and poha. Finally, add pomegranate into it, mix well and cook for two minutes with a lid on top. Serve hot

Deviled creamy eggs

Ingredients

Hard boiled egg: 1

Yoghurt: 1

Lemon juice: 1

Chopped carrot: 20g

Crushed garlic: A pinch

Orange zest: A pinch

Parsley (freshly chopped)

Herbs mix

Method

Slice the boiled eggs in two and scoop the yolks out. Put the egg whites on a plate and place the egg yolks in a small mixing bowl.Mash the egg yolks into a smooth paste, using a fork. Next add yogurt, lemon juice, carrot, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper to the yolk paste. Mix everything well. Start filling the egg whites with the yolk filling, using a spoon or a piping bag.

Chia seed apple pudding

Ingredients

Soaked chia seeds: 2 tbsp

Honey: 2 tsp

Flavoured or plain yoghurt: 1 cup

Green apple

Method

Soak chia seeds and put them in a bowl and add a half cup of yoghurt to the mix. Add the remaining yoghurt, chopped green apple and honey and keep inside a refrigerator before serving.

