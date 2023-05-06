Home Cities Kochi

Someone has to do the dirty job

TNIE photographer A Sanesh chats up with migrant labourers cleaning the city’s mess

Published: 06th May 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Over the past two days, a crew of Tamil migrant labourers has been scanning the Perandoor canal using a jugaad catamaran made of inflated tyre tubes and wooden boards. Deployed by the corporation on a daily wage basis, they remove large quantities of garbage from the canal. 

“Once we do the initial round of cleaning, the excavators would be brought to remove silt,” says labourer K Velusami, a resident of Vathuruthy, who hails from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The group works from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu
clean Perandoor canal on a jugaad catamaran 

“Women get Rs 850 per day and men, Rs 1,000,” he says while giving instructions to Kavarappan who struggles for balance on the catamaran. 

The labourers do not have any protective gear or equipment. One woman wears gloves, that’s it. Currently, the waste being removed is dumped on the roadside. “We will take it to a dumping yard in our lorry,” says a supervisor.     

Plastic, they say, is the biggest problem. “Look at the quantity of bottles,” adds Kavarappan. “Why aren’t people changing?”

Every Kochiite is answerable.  

