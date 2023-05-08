Geo bag seawall construction to begin soon in Chellanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of seawalls using geo bags will start soon at the Kannamali, Cheriyakadavu and Kattipparam areas of Chellanam grama panchayat. District Collector N S K Umesh directed the officials concerned to expedite the procedures in this regard at a review meeting held to assess the pre-monsoon preparations.

Once the sea walls are constructed, it would solve the issue of seawater incursion in the coastal areas during the rainy season. The geo-bag seawalls are being built in areas that were not covered under the tetrapod seawall project.

An amount of Rs 14 lakh has been allocated from the disaster relief fund for the construction of the geo bag seawall. The water resources department is carrying out the construction work on a stretch of 420m in three wards.

Other pre-monsoon cleaning activities in the panchayat are also in progress. ASHA workers have been visiting houses to create awareness as part of this. Kudumbashree squads have been formed and the campaign is going on, said the collector.

KOCHI: The construction of seawalls using geo bags will start soon at the Kannamali, Cheriyakadavu and Kattipparam areas of Chellanam grama panchayat. District Collector N S K Umesh directed the officials concerned to expedite the procedures in this regard at a review meeting held to assess the pre-monsoon preparations. Once the sea walls are constructed, it would solve the issue of seawater incursion in the coastal areas during the rainy season. The geo-bag seawalls are being built in areas that were not covered under the tetrapod seawall project. An amount of Rs 14 lakh has been allocated from the disaster relief fund for the construction of the geo bag seawall. The water resources department is carrying out the construction work on a stretch of 420m in three wards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Other pre-monsoon cleaning activities in the panchayat are also in progress. ASHA workers have been visiting houses to create awareness as part of this. Kudumbashree squads have been formed and the campaign is going on, said the collector.