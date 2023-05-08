Home Cities Kochi

Geo bag seawall construction to begin soon in Chellanam

Once the sea walls are constructed, it would solve the issue of seawater incursion in the coastal areas during the rainy season.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A youth placing sand bags to block sea intrusion is shocked after another huge wave crashes into the shore at Chellanam | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The construction of seawalls using geo bags will start soon at the Kannamali, Cheriyakadavu and Kattipparam areas of Chellanam grama panchayat. District Collector N S K Umesh directed the officials concerned to expedite the procedures in this regard at a review meeting held to assess the pre-monsoon preparations.

Once the sea walls are constructed, it would solve the issue of seawater incursion in the coastal areas during the rainy season. The geo-bag seawalls are being built in areas that were not covered under the tetrapod seawall project.

An amount of Rs 14 lakh has been allocated from the disaster relief fund for the construction of the geo bag seawall. The water resources department is carrying out the construction work on a stretch of 420m in three wards.

Other pre-monsoon cleaning activities in the panchayat are also in progress. ASHA workers have been visiting houses to create awareness as part of this. Kudumbashree squads have been formed and the campaign is going on, said the collector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellanam seawalls seawater
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp