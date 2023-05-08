Kochi turns drug hub of Kerala

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act cases reported by police in Kochi city, where the majority of those in the film business is based, increased by three times in 2022 compared to 2021, at a time when drug abuse in the film industry is a hot topic of discussion. However, the major concern is regarding the rising abuse and sale of the synthetic drug MDMA as police records reveal a four-fold rise in the number of MDMA seizures and cases registered in this regard in Kochi last year.

According to data from Kochi City Police, the number of NDPS Act cases increased from 910 in 2021 to 2751 in 2022 in Kochi’s commercial centre. The police have already reported 857 cases in 2023 as of March. But for the police, a big concern right now is the increased sale and abuse of MDMA, often known as Molly or Ecstacy. In 2021, Kochi City Police only recorded 26 occurrences of MDMA seizure; in 2022, 123 cases were reported. Police have already reported 51 occurrences this year as of March.

In terms of the amount of MDMA seized by Kochi City Police, it increased from 299.356 grams in 2021 to 1402.35 grams in 2022. Cops have already recovered 596.29 grammes of MDMA this year as of March. The same hike is also reflected in the number of people arrested with MDMA by police in Kochi. When as many as 59 persons were nabbed for possessing MDMA in 2021, the figure rose to 176 persons in 2022 and already 75 persons are behind bars after being caught with the drug in crystal form.

“Kochi might be referred to as Kerala’s drug capital. The increase in incidence is also a result of increased demand for psychoactive drugs in this country. Drugs that are seized by authorities always represent a small part of the peddled drugs. The dealers from outside the city are migrating to Kochi to sell drugs, as seen by the recent rise in the number of vehicles and hotels where drugs have been found. Many drug trafficking gangs are based in neighbouring districts, but they travel to Kochi to sell their goods,” according to a senior Narcotic Control Bureau official.

Even the Excise Department saw a record-breaking MDMA seizure in 2022 with 2310 grams seized. Officials assert that the majority of those caught with MDMA are young people when age is taken into account. “Roughly 90 per cent of people nabbed with MDMA are between the ages of 20 and 32. This demonstrates how youngsters are embracing this sophisticated narcotic. In terms of cost, five grams of MDMA are five times more expensive than five grammes of ganja. For organising money to buy expensive MDMA, there have been recorded incidences of theft and snatching attempts, according to a police officer.

