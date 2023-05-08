Over one lakh take Kochi Water Metro ride in 12 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Within 12 days of its commercial launch, the Kochi Water Metro has recorded over 1 lakh ridership on its High Court-Vypeen and Vytilla-Kakkanad routes. The total ridership till 5 pm on Sunday stood at 1,06,528.

With more than 90% of its passengers being tourists, the Water Metro has now emerged as a new thing to try out in the city. “The majority of the passengers are tourists. The High Court terminal is one of the busiest with long queues,” said an official.

On both weekends, the Water Metro registered over 10,000 riders. “On April 30, (last Sunday), the ridership was at 11,556. Whereas, this Sunday, a ridership of 10,343 was recorded till 6pm,” said an official.

Due to the rising demand, the officials of Kochi Water Metro were prompted to introduce more services on the Vytilla-Kakkanand route. The trips were increased from six to 14.

