Home Cities Kochi

Three-member gang attacks youths at Aluva

The arrested are Vishnu, 34, of Aluva, Jijin Mathew, 34, of Iritty and Rajesh, 42, of Kalamasery.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two youths were brutally assaulted by a three-member group for questioning the latter over a minor accident at Aluva on Saturday. Elookara natives Muhammad Naseef and Muhammad Bilal, both 19, were attacked by an auto-rickshaw driver and his two friends near the Aluva overbridge.

The arrested are Vishnu, 34, of Aluva, Jijin Mathew, 34, of Iritty and Rajesh, 42, of Kalamasery. The incident took place around 4.30 pm when a recklessly driven auto-rickshaw caused a minor dent in the car in which Nafees and Bilal were travelling. Despite gesturing, Vishnu, who was driving the auto-rickshaw, didn’t stop, and hence the duo chased the vehicle and questioned him near the overbridge. 

During the altercation, Vishnu and the co-accused tore Nafees and Bilal’s clothes before hitting them in their faces. They later attacked the duo with stones. Though they tried to escape, the gang followed them. Both were kicked in their faces and slapped near the Aluva auto-rickshaw stand. 

When they both finally managed to escape, Vishnu broke the windshield of the car using a stone. 
The duo is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aluva. They had filed a police complaint, based on which a probe was initiated. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar constituted a team and tracked down the accused.

“We examined videos of the incident and CCTV footage using which we identified the accused. All three are arrested. They were in an inebriated condition when the incident took place. The trio is involved in multiple criminal cases. Vishnu was not wearing a uniform and was driving recklessly. Hence, steps have been initiated to suspend his driving license,” said a police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva Aluva overbridge
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp