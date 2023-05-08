Discussions held in Vatican, solution soon: Cardinal Alencherry

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry and four other archbishops --- the permanent members of the synod --- who have returned from the Vatican indicated that the issues at the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy will be resolved soon.
“The permanent synod held a detailed discussion with the secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. We appraised them of the situation in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy,” the Cardinal said in a letter addressed to bishops, priests, consecrated persons and the laity.
He said the Vatican officials listened to the members and assessed the situation. The results of the meeting will be revealed in due course of time, said the cardinal.
The Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly has been at odds with the mainstream Syro-Malabar Church over the unification of the Holy Mass.
The major archbishop, however, cautioned the people against making public comments and speculations which would further disturb the unity of the Church.
The members of the permanent synod flew to the Vatican on May 4. Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Mar Andrews Thazath, Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany and Major Archbishop Cardinal Alencherry were part of the delegation that visited the Vatican.