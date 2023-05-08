Kicking drugs out with Venda Cup in Kochi

“Over the years, hundreds of teenagers from Kerala have taken to football as an antidote for drugs,” says Fourth Wave Foundation director C C Joseph. In previous years, only teams from Ernakulam participated in the tournament. This year, teams from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kannur will also take part. “More than 320 children will participate in the tournament. For the first time, an equal number of girls and boys will participate,” says Joseph.