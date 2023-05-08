Kicking drugs out with Venda Cup in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi is set to host a unique football tournament aimed at engaging teenagers and steering them away from drugs -- aptly named the Venda Cup -- from May 9 to 13 at Olympus Arena in Thammanam.
Launched in 2017 under Project Venda of the NGO Fourth Wave Foundation, the tournament has not only been providing youngsters with a healthy and enjoyable activity but also giving them a taste of professional football, the organisers say.
“Over the years, hundreds of teenagers from Kerala have taken to football as an antidote for drugs,” says Fourth Wave Foundation director C C Joseph. In previous years, only teams from Ernakulam participated in the tournament. This year, teams from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kannur will also take part. “More than 320 children will participate in the tournament. For the first time, an equal number of girls and boys will participate,” says Joseph.
He emphasises that the Venda Cup offers opportunities to children who would not normally have access to good football turf and proper sports gear. “With this year’s theme ‘A Game for Everyone’, we are creating a platform where everyone can play and enjoy the game for the sheer joy of it,” says Joseph.
Besides the competitive fixtures, Venda Cup will feature exhibition matches as well. Joseph adds that corporate partners and well-wishers have been invited to participate in a friendly match.