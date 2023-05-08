‘Kochi Water Metro equipped with safety measures’: Managing Director

KOCHI: In the wake of the Tanur boat accident, Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Water Metro Ltd and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, has said that there is no need to worry about the safety measures of the Kochi Water Metro, as its equipped with life jackets for all passengers. He was addressing the media at the High Court Water Metro Terminal on Monday.
He said that there is strict control over the number of passengers boarding the ferry, and its emergency response boat, ‘Garuda’ is also on call for repair and maintenance with engineers from Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
The boat is built by Ultra Marine Yacht Pvt Ltd, Pondicherry. According to KMRL officials, the 16-cm catamaran will help in the maintenance and service of Water Metro ferries and rescue operations required in case of an emergency. The boat can travel up to a speed of 18 knots and can also be used as a marine ambulance.