Scripting a sea change  

This was fertile ground for the late Vice Admiral M P Awati, whose persistence was as intense as Cdr Vadhera’s resolve. After retiring in 1983, the war veteran relentlessly wrote to the Navy chief to set up a sailing ecosystem. “He had been harbouring the idea since his time in England, where he chanced upon a book -- Sailing Alone Around the World, a memoir by Joshua Slocum,” says Vice Admiral (retd) I C Rao. With both Cdr Vadhera and R.Adm Auditto as allies, his pursuit gained momentum. But the Navy was an unwieldy beast, and the idea of circumnavigation, was too strange for the 80s.