Six yards of funk

“The one that she wore was a gown but the drapes and cuts looked like a saree. It looked like a modern ready-to-wear saree,” explains Krishna. Putting things in more practical terms, she says, she has customised sarees according to the client’s requirements. “Sometimes I have clients who want to wear a saree because elders are present at the event but also want to have a modern take on it. I try to give them some extra frills or make them dhoti pants,” says Krishna, adding the latest she has made is a saree attached to pants.