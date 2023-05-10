Assam native held for killing colleague in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kuruppanpadi police on Tuesday arrested an Assam native for killing his colleague using an air-compressor machine used at plywood factories at Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor. Sidhartha Chamuah, 33, of Lakhimpur in Assam was arrested for murdering another Lakhimpur native Mintu Chamuah, 36.

On Monday, Sidhartha inserted the air compressor into his anus of Mintu in a friendly fight, after which he collapsed at the workplace. As people gathered, Sidhartha told them that Mintu collapsed in the middle of work at 11 am. Though Mintu was rushed to a hospital, he died.

Meanwhile, the police who registered an unnatural death case became suspicious while examining the dead body as part of the inquest procedure. Soon, Sidhartha was taken into custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

In the autopsy, it was confirmed that Mintu died after the hot air from the compressor was blown into his body. The police recorded Sidharth’s arrest under murder charges. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

