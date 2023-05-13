Buses under scanner for racing on city roads, RTO to revoke permits

KOCHI: The motor vehicles department (MVD) has initiated action against the crew of two private buses that were involved in reckless competitive driving that endangered road users on the busy national highway stretch between HMT Junction and Cusat on Friday. The department will revoke the permits of the buses involved and the licences of the drivers and conductors.
The Ernakulam regional transport officer (RTO) has sought a report from the motor vehicle inspector (MVI) on the incident. “Though police had registered a case against six crew members following the incident, we came to know of it only after reading news reports. It is a relief that no lives were lost. A report has been sought from the MVI. Based on the finding, a proposal will be submitted to the RTA to cancel the permit of the buses. In the meantime, the licences of the six crew members will be cancelled with immediate effect,” said G Ananthakrishnan, Ernakulam RTO.
The two private buses, Nandanam and Najirani, hit multiple vehicles while racing each other and put the lives of commuters at risk. It was learnt that some passengers suffered minor injuries. An elderly woman passenger complained of uneasiness. Fahad, 25, of Chowara; Rahul, 25, of Udyogamandal; Sanal P, 31, Sinson John, 20, and, Sanal, 20, of Varapuzha; and Shaiju, 26, of Aluva, were arrested and later released on station bail in connection with the incident.
The Kerala High Court had recently directed the regional transport authority to initiate action against such vehicles. It also directed the official to ensure that buses and auto rickshaws ply on the extreme left of roads. Speaking to TNIE, S Sasidharan, deputy commissioner of police (L&O and Traffic), said the crew of the two buses have already been produced before court. “We have initiated a drive in the city. The permits of buses found to be plying in a rash and negligent manner will be suspended with immediate effect by reporting them to the RTA,” Sasidharan added.