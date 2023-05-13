Three children drown in North Paravoor

KOCHI: Three children drowned while bathing in the river at North Paravoor on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Sriveda, 10, daughter of Biju and Kavitha of Cheriya Pallamthuruth; Abhinav, aka Kannan, 13, son of Vinu and Nitha of Mannam; and Sreerag, 13, son of Rajesh and Vineetha of Irinjalakuda.
The trio, who are relatives, ventured into the river, a tributary of Periyar, to take a bath from a ghat near Thattukadavu Bridge on Saturday noon. When the relatives noticed that the children had been missing for a while, they started a search and found the bicycle and their shoes near the ghat.
Subsequently, a search in the river helped them recover their bodies. The body of Sriveda was recovered by 7.45 pm and the body of Abhinav and Sreerag between 10 pm and 10.30 pm.“On Friday, Abhinav and Sreerag arrived at the house in Cheriya Pallamthuruth. All three of them went out Saturday afternoon.
When we checked the CCTV footage of the house, it was found they were going towards the river to bathe. Then a search was launched jointly by fire and rescue service and the local fishermen,” said an official. The bodies are kept at the mortuary of Paravoor Taluk government hospital.