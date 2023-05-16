Kerala govt to take stringent action against teachers who skip SSLC valuation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has decided to take strict action against teachers who skip SSLC paper valuations without a valid reason. Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said over 3,000 teachers skipped the valuation.

“Valuation of the SSLC paper is the main job of the teachers. Though we issue notices to the teachers, only a few provide official letters seeking exemption from duty. There are some who don’t bother to follow the due process. Neither do they turn up for the Valuation, nor do they submit an explanation.

The teachers should show some discipline,” said the minister, adding that the government will take strict action against them. He was speaking to reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday. He also highlighted the nearly Rs 3,000 crore that the government had spent in the last seven months to ramp up the infrastructure development of schools.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ninety-six schools that have completed construction on May 23, Sivankutty said. “Foundation stones for 11 school buildings will also be laid,” the minister said, adding that the state-level inaugurating ceremony will be held at Kannur Dharmadam GHSS Muzhapilangad.

SSLC and Plus-II Results

May 20 and 25

The results of the SSLC and Plus-II examinations will be announced on May 20 and 25 respectively.

School Pravesanolsavam

June 1

CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level school pravesanolasavam at Govt Boys LP School, Malayankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cleaning drive

May 21-27

School cleaning drive will be held from May 21 to 27 under the Green Campus project. Education minister will inaugurate the state-level campaign at Karamana Boys High School.

