Home Cities Kochi

200 grievances resolved at adalat

The second day of Karuthalum Kaithangum   adalat, held as part of the second anniversary of the state government, saw the redressal of 200 applications.

Published: 17th May 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve considering complaints at Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat at North Paravoor on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The second day of Karuthalum Kaithangum   adalat, held as part of the second anniversary of the state government, saw the redressal of 200 applications. The complaints from Paravoor taluk were considered on the second day. The minister examined 174 complaints related to a slew of issues.

Water to be provided for aquaculture
Even at the age of 102, S P Nair came to the adalat complaining of a lack of water for fish farming. Hearing him out, Rajeeve instructed the officials to install CCTV cameras to monitor the shutter that caused the water cut and to take the necessary steps to provide water for farming. Nair does fish farming using modern techniques on eight acres of land at North Paravoor. However, his farming had come to a standstill after the water supply to the farm got cut off.

A house of her own
For K K Karthu, home is a run-down structure at Kottuvalli. She had been living here with her husband and 93-year-old mother. They struggled to remain warm and dry in the one-room structure during monsoon. Though they applied for a house under the Life Mission  scheme and had ranked first in the list of beneficiaries, they got excluded as their son had a house of his son. However, according to the couple, their son didn’t own a house. In fact, he was living with his in-laws. Karthu and her husband approached the adalat seeking help to construct a house. The minister directed the officials to investigate the matter.

Three-wheeler for handicapped man
P A Rajagopalan Nair, the sole breadwinner of his family comprising of a visually impaired wife and a son undergoing mental illness treatment, was left struggling to make a living when he got seriously injured in a car accident. He became physically challenged following the accident. Rajagopalan sought help from the adalat to buy a three-wheeler. He informed the adalat that the family was making do by using the welfare pension that his wife and son were drawing. The minister directed the authorities to give special concessions to him with regard to the age limit when it comes to getting a licence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp