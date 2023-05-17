200 grievances resolved at adalat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second day of Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat, held as part of the second anniversary of the state government, saw the redressal of 200 applications. The complaints from Paravoor taluk were considered on the second day. The minister examined 174 complaints related to a slew of issues.

Water to be provided for aquaculture

Even at the age of 102, S P Nair came to the adalat complaining of a lack of water for fish farming. Hearing him out, Rajeeve instructed the officials to install CCTV cameras to monitor the shutter that caused the water cut and to take the necessary steps to provide water for farming. Nair does fish farming using modern techniques on eight acres of land at North Paravoor. However, his farming had come to a standstill after the water supply to the farm got cut off.

A house of her own

For K K Karthu, home is a run-down structure at Kottuvalli. She had been living here with her husband and 93-year-old mother. They struggled to remain warm and dry in the one-room structure during monsoon. Though they applied for a house under the Life Mission scheme and had ranked first in the list of beneficiaries, they got excluded as their son had a house of his son. However, according to the couple, their son didn’t own a house. In fact, he was living with his in-laws. Karthu and her husband approached the adalat seeking help to construct a house. The minister directed the officials to investigate the matter.

Three-wheeler for handicapped man

P A Rajagopalan Nair, the sole breadwinner of his family comprising of a visually impaired wife and a son undergoing mental illness treatment, was left struggling to make a living when he got seriously injured in a car accident. He became physically challenged following the accident. Rajagopalan sought help from the adalat to buy a three-wheeler. He informed the adalat that the family was making do by using the welfare pension that his wife and son were drawing. The minister directed the authorities to give special concessions to him with regard to the age limit when it comes to getting a licence.

