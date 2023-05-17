Act 1, reopening scene

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s that time of the year again. Warm-up to the purchase rush ahead of school reopening rush has begun. Traders have stocked up new stationery, bags, and umbrellas since April. And the market is more than happy to welcome young customers, and many parents have started their purchases ahead of time to avoid the last-minute crowds.

Class 2 student Shivanya A is excited to be out shopping with her parents. After visiting multiple shops, she has zeroed in on a blue bag with her favourite Barbie design. And a matching lunch box, too.

“We will get uniforms and textbooks from the school. We are here to buy a school bag, lunch box, and umbrella,” says her mother, Aswathi.

Class 4 student Ashish (name changed) is out with his mother, Manju. He picks a little,red trolley bag, but his mother rains on his parade and they finally settle for a peppy orange-coloured one. She also gets him a large umbrella and raincoat. “With these, he won’t get wet even during downpours,” she says.

Manju adds that she wants to wrap up school shopping well in advance. “It’s easier to manage my son when there is no rush,” she reasons. Most parents prefer to shop as the sun mellows in the evening, says shopkeeper Basheer Ahmed. “Things will get really busy during the weekend. That is when the school market ‘feel’ sets in,” he adds.

Basheer notes that prices have risen for almost every item. “There is a 10 to 15 per cent price hike. Bags now start at Rs 350 and can go over Rs 1,000. Umbrellas cost at least about Rs 450 per piece.” An interesting aspect is that many new umbrella brands have come up, breaching the near-monopoly grip of Popy and Johns brands. “Popy umbrellas are largely absent this year,” says a trader.

“The company says it has started production of raw materials locally and it will come back in full swing next year.” Superhero designs to Barbies and cartoon characters, bags and other products come in peppy colours, says, Sadiq, a staffer at a store in Kochi.

“In the case of water bottles, more parents prefer steel over plastic. This shows that people are opting for environment-friendly items,” he adds. The Korean theme is also making its presence known. Pencil boxes in pastel shades adorned with BTS band members’ faces are available almost everywhere.

Water bottles, pencil pouches, and even stickers and covering papers — varieties of products reflect the K-wave.

Waiting for boom

Shop owner Abdul Razak says the markets miss the usual excitement this season. “Last year, we didn’t stock up much because of pandemic uncertainties. And that resulted in a shortage of goods,” he adds.

“This year, we are well-stocked. There is no rush like last year, when people started shopping in April itself.”

Razak is wary of the online shopping trend. “It’s too hot nowadays. So many go online shopping. Even children buy things online. This is a worrying trend,” he adds. Mohammed Asharaf Kandoth, the owner of Shoe Park, is unperturbed. “Most people still prefer to shop with families,” he says. “They want to see and check out the quality of products by themselves. It is about quality family time.”

Hussain Kunnukara, state vice-president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, however, says the rising e-shopping is indeed a threat to local businesses. He urges parents to go local: “If you buy from local shops, the money goes to the local economy.”

According to him, during the school season, Kerala traders usually make Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore profit. “It’s the peak business time. Every year, there is around Rs 200 crore in business in this season,” he says. “We are worried about the dipping business; many small-scale stores are closing down across the state. But there is always hope.”

Inputs from Achsah Sosa Jaiji, Christina Titus

