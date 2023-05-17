Host parties, reels and wedding shoots inside Kochi Metro trains

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To tap the huge demand for video shoots inside the Kochi Metro train and its stations, the KMRL has rolled out a slew of new packages. The new packages facilitate wedding shoots, celebrations, and even cinema shooting.

The development comes as part of KMRL’s efforts to increase its non-fare box revenue segment.

Plans are also afoot to allow cinema shooting inside the newly-launched Water Metro services too, but this will have to wait, at least, until the ferry services stabilise.

“In addition to revising the tariffs, a few sub-categories were also introduced as per the request from the public - to shoot trending reels for social media, vlogging, and private celebrations,” a KMRL official told TNIE. He added that the rates for movie shoots have been reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25,000 per hour and Rs 50,000 for feature film shoots.

Officials said the upcoming movie Kurukkan, directed by Jayalal Divakaran, and starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sreenivasan K U in lead roles, has scenes planned on Kochi Metro trains. “A lot of inquiries came for wedding shoots and advertisements post Covid, but the tariff rates were too high,” officials said, explaining the decision to reduce the rates.

“After the revised rates were communicated, several movie projects and advertisements were signed to use KMRL’s train and station as the venue,” said the KMRL official. Renting out trains and metro stations for film shoots, wedding photography, documentaries, short filmmaking, advertisements, etc., has significantly contributed to increasing its non-fare box revenue.

“We have revised the rates and made it more affordable for the public to organise pre-wedding or post-wedding shoots, film shoots, or celebrate special occasions in the metro train and at stations,” said Loknath Behera, the managing director of KMRL. The photoshoots are facilitated on stationary as well as moving trains. The rates vary based on the type of shooting.

Shooting aboard Water Metro?

According to a source, KMRL, the implementing agency of Water Metro, also has plans to introduce similar packages on Kochi Water Metro ferries. However, Behera said that, as of now, the focus is on providing the ferry service to the public. Recently, the crew of the Malayalam movie ‘Nalla Nilavulla Rathri’ took their movie promotion on the Water Metro ferry. The crew members, including actors Baburaj, Ganapathy, and Sajin Cherukail, producer Sandra Thomas, and director Murphy Devassy, were seen singing song of their movie ‘Thanaro Thannaro’ while enjoying their first water metro journey.

Rates

Dynamic train - renting an entire train to and from Aluva to SN Junction and vice versa or a shorter distance for two hours at Rs 30,000 for wedding shoots

Static train - renting one coach for 2 hours at Rs 5,000 and an entire train at Rs 15,000.

For shooting

For filming in static trains, KMRL charges Rs 50,000, and at Metro stations, Rs 25,000.

