‘Mega animation event may come to Kerala’

Gautham Krishna and Ananthara S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Spanish filmmaker Damian Perea has established himself as one of the world’s finest animators over the past 25 years. The winner of multiple international awards is also the founder of Animayo Summit, which is a ‘Qualifying Festival’ for the Oscars.

Damian, who attended the ‘Animation Masters Summit 2023’ held by Toonz Animation Studios at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram recently, talks about his journey and animation in a chat with TNIE.

Excerpts

How did you develop your love for cinema?

Cinema struck me at a very young age. I was about five when I was impressed by Star Wars. Once, I went to watch an Indiana Jones movie, and I asked my dad, ‘Who made the film?’ He replied it was Steven Spielberg. At that moment, I decided I wanted to be like him.

Could you elaborate on your statement that animation is not entirely innocent?

I stated that animation holds a significant influence and can have both positive and negative effects. It is crucial for creators to use animation responsibly. With the current social media algorithms, users tend to be polarised, which can be dangerous. Therefore, the animation must include a neutral area to educate and inform people. People may agree or disagree with others but since animation is symbolic, they connect with it subconsciously. Animation can be used as a tool for communication and that is why most campaigns use animation to get through the target audience.



You made ‘It Could be Worse’ in 1999. How was your journey from there?

It Could be Worse was a nightmare. I used to spend about 12 hours on the film each day. It was a stop-motion short film made using puppets. I used to send the films for development to Madrid. This used to take over a week. And if there was even a single error, it would be returned, and we would have to mail it once again. It was tedious.

Eventually, I was rewarded. However, I was not able to enjoy the ceremony when my film was nominated for the Academy Awards, as I was nervous the whole time. Now, 24 years later, my short film was nominated again. I did not win, but I was able to enjoy every moment. The journey has made me a much more resilient person. If I could say something to Damian from 24 years ago, I would ask him to sit back, relax and enjoy every moment.

Tell us about Animayo... any plan to conduct a large-scale event in India?

I created Animayo to give opportunities that I never had while growing up. For me, Animayo heals my inner child. Eighty per cent of Animayo consists of talks, masterclasses, workshops, portfolio reviews, scholarships worth 600,000 euros, and recruitment. Everything is designed to give aspiring animators the best opportunities.

So far, I have conducted two events in Mumbai. I am exploring the options to conduct a large-scale event for all Indians, maybe held in Kerala.



Animation is considered a difficult path, and this discourages many aspirants...

Animation has a promising future, and education plays a crucial role in the industry. As a piece of advice to young aspirants, I would say you need not invest in costly courses that are not feasible. Instead, read extensively, watch tutorials on YouTube, and attend events to interact with animators. It is crucial to keep your curiosity alive.

What next?

I do not think I am successful yet. I wish to keep doing Animayo each year in a much better way. Over time, I would like to make a short film which will click in people’s minds. And, when I am older, I’ll probably be at a monastery doing meditation.

