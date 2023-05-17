Uniform, books fly off shelves

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s the third week of May and a hectic one at that for parents of schoolchildren. These are the days when they rush around, making a beeline for book stalls and uniform stores. However, going for the purchases this late has come at a cost. Many parents are forced to return from books and uniform stores disappointed as stocks are over.

But they need not fret, say staff in these stores. “We have placed orders and new stocks will arrive very soon,” said a staffer of H&C Books in Ernakulam. He attributed the shortage to the content revision in NCERT textbooks.

“We have the old stock, but the content revision, wherein some chapters in various subjects has rendered them obsolete.” Indira Rajan, the secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), said this should not be the case. “Though some changes have been made to the textbooks, the entire syllabus hasn’t changed. Teachers can still use the old ones by following the auxiliary syllabus chart,” she said.

As for textbooks for Class I and II, Indira said, “With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), textbooks have fell out of use in these classes. NCERT will not be publishing textbooks for these classes.”

Indira alleged that the scarcity of textbooks has been created by book stores. “I ordered textbooks for my school directly from the NCERT depot in Bengaluru,” she said.

State schools all set

Distribution of textbooks and uniforms is on in schools under the education department. “Just some books in certain classes are yet to be distributed. They too will be distributed before schools reopen on June 1,” said an official.

“As for uniforms, students of Class I to VII in government school and Class I to IV students of aided schools are eligible for the free school uniform scheme. Government school students are provided stitched uniforms,” the official said, adding that the uniforms as well as the uniform allowances have been distributed.

How to prepare children for school year

Set a healthy timetable

Make sure children have clean and neat uniforms

Make sure the child follows a good sleep routine.

Develop good and healthy eating habits

Make sure all necessary stationery items (books, pens, bags, etc) are purchased on time

Help children to revise some portions from the previous year’s syllabus

Keep television and other electronic devices away.

Restrict use of internet, phone and desktop

Once the school is open, teachers can help students from being addicted to gadgets

Compiled by Anna Jose

KOCHI: It’s the third week of May and a hectic one at that for parents of schoolchildren. These are the days when they rush around, making a beeline for book stalls and uniform stores. However, going for the purchases this late has come at a cost. Many parents are forced to return from books and uniform stores disappointed as stocks are over. But they need not fret, say staff in these stores. “We have placed orders and new stocks will arrive very soon,” said a staffer of H&C Books in Ernakulam. He attributed the shortage to the content revision in NCERT textbooks. “We have the old stock, but the content revision, wherein some chapters in various subjects has rendered them obsolete.” Indira Rajan, the secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), said this should not be the case. “Though some changes have been made to the textbooks, the entire syllabus hasn’t changed. Teachers can still use the old ones by following the auxiliary syllabus chart,” she said. As for textbooks for Class I and II, Indira said, “With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), textbooks have fell out of use in these classes. NCERT will not be publishing textbooks for these classes.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Indira alleged that the scarcity of textbooks has been created by book stores. “I ordered textbooks for my school directly from the NCERT depot in Bengaluru,” she said. State schools all set Distribution of textbooks and uniforms is on in schools under the education department. “Just some books in certain classes are yet to be distributed. They too will be distributed before schools reopen on June 1,” said an official. “As for uniforms, students of Class I to VII in government school and Class I to IV students of aided schools are eligible for the free school uniform scheme. Government school students are provided stitched uniforms,” the official said, adding that the uniforms as well as the uniform allowances have been distributed. How to prepare children for school year Set a healthy timetable Make sure children have clean and neat uniforms Make sure the child follows a good sleep routine. Develop good and healthy eating habits Make sure all necessary stationery items (books, pens, bags, etc) are purchased on time Help children to revise some portions from the previous year’s syllabus Keep television and other electronic devices away. Restrict use of internet, phone and desktop Once the school is open, teachers can help students from being addicted to gadgets Compiled by Anna Jose