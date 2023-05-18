Home Cities Kochi

A small crime in a small town...

But all the proof he provided crumbles as CCTV footage from that day shows Thajudheen riding away from the crime scene on a scooter. But how could he be in two places at the same time?

The book, 'The Stolen Necklace', tells the story of a small crime in a small town, with incredible twists and turns. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  When V K Thajudheen, a middle-aged man working in Doha, returned to his hometown, Kannur, after a few years, little did he know that instead of celebrating his daughter’s wedding, he would be put behind bars for stealing a gold necklace.

Smug at apprehending a criminal in record time, the police want a confession to lock him in. Horrified and bewildered, Thajudheen shows proof that he was busy with the wedding at the time of the crime. But all the proof he provided crumbles as CCTV footage from that day shows Thajudheen riding away from the crime scene on a scooter. But how could he be in two places at the same time?

Thus starts a cat-and-mouse game between Thajudheen and the police. Now, Thajudheen’s story is coming out as a book. Released on Wednesday and co-authored by Shevlin Sebastian, a former TNIE journalist, and V K Thajudheen, who is also the protagonist in the book, The book, 'The Stolen Necklace', tells the story of a small crime in a small town, with incredible twists and turns. 

The book is published by HarperCollins India.

