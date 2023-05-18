Kaloor-Kadavanthra road set to get facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the main arteries of Kochi city, the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road, is set for a major facelift. The renovation work, to be carried out by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), will be inaugurated on Friday. The Minister for Local Self Government and Excise, M B Rajesh, will launch the project at the Kaloor metro station parking ground at 9:30am.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and GCDA signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and beautify the stretch in January. The work is expected to be completed within a year. The 3.2km-long, 22m-wide Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, built by GCDA in 1990, will be renovated at a cost of `30 crore. As per the agreement, GCDA will carry out road-renovation work, including surfacing the stretch, while KMRL will modernise the footpaths and medians. KMRL has undertaken the project as part of its non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative. The road connects two major metro stations — Kaloor and Kadavanthra — via Kathrikadavu bridge.

The stretch is to be reimagined as a model road, promoting pedestrian movement. The footpaths will be disabled-friendly and ensure women’s safety at all times. It will also have a proper drainage system, streetlights, street furniture, and landscaping.

KMRL has been tasked with upgrading the footpaths on both sides and the median. The width of the footpaths will be widened, and drainage will be covered with slabs. The stretch will have adequate waste bins to avoid littering on the road. The renovation will be carried out scientifically to avoid waterlogging. Moreover, the existing trees on the stretch would be preserved.

GCDA and KMRL officials said the intention is to build a road of international standards. GCDA will spend `10 crore for the renovation work, while KMRL will spend `20 crore under its NMT initiative.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera will present the project at the inaugural function. GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai will deliver the keynote address. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, MLAs T J Vinod, K J Maxy, P V Sreenijin, Uma Thomas, and city councillors will attend the event.

