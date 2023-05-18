Home Cities Kochi

Safety measures taken at Ernakulam Medical College

The meeting has decided to install an alarm in the emergency department and a minor operation theatre for emergencies.

Published: 18th May 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Medical College

Ernakulam Medical College (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Following the attack against a house surgeon on Tuesday, several measures were taken at the Ernakulam Medical College to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare professionals. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dr Ganesh Mohanan, the superintendent of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and DySP Baby.

The meeting has decided to install an alarm in the emergency department and a minor operation theatre for emergencies. It was also decided to increase the number of security staff at the casualty and to provide them with helmets and shields in the case of an emergency. The medical superintendent also asked the DySP to increase the number of officers in the police aid post and to take extra security measures on Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays.

Patients brought by the police and those who arrive alone will only be examined in front of police or security personnel. A five-bed, specially equipped room will be set up in the psychiatric ward for admitting patients with violent behaviour. The security staff is also permitted to frisk patients who are suspected of drug abuse.

In case of emergency

  • It was decided to install an alarm in emergency department and a minor operation theatre 
  • Number of security staff at casualty to be increased and provided with helmets, shields
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Medical College Safety measures
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp