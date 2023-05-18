Safety measures taken at Ernakulam Medical College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the attack against a house surgeon on Tuesday, several measures were taken at the Ernakulam Medical College to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare professionals. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dr Ganesh Mohanan, the superintendent of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and DySP Baby.

The meeting has decided to install an alarm in the emergency department and a minor operation theatre for emergencies. It was also decided to increase the number of security staff at the casualty and to provide them with helmets and shields in the case of an emergency. The medical superintendent also asked the DySP to increase the number of officers in the police aid post and to take extra security measures on Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays.

Patients brought by the police and those who arrive alone will only be examined in front of police or security personnel. A five-bed, specially equipped room will be set up in the psychiatric ward for admitting patients with violent behaviour. The security staff is also permitted to frisk patients who are suspected of drug abuse.

In case of emergency

It was decided to install an alarm in emergency department and a minor operation theatre

Number of security staff at casualty to be increased and provided with helmets, shields

