Simply beautiful

KOCHI: After the pandemic, the decor trends of Malayalis have gone through a drastic shift. Simplicity and comfort have taken over opulent designs, and minimalism is in vogue.

The concept of minimalism embodies the spirit of ‘less is more’, where the essential items are kept and the superfluous ones are discarded. “Remove everything unnecessary. If it does not serve a purpose, it has no place in your minimalistic home,” says Aju Jacob George, CEO of Havilah Builders (interior division).

The emotional attachment to objects often brews a hoarding mentality. According to experts, to practice minimalism, following the KonMari method by Marie Kondo will be useful. It suggests decluttering, starting from least sentimental to most sentimental.

Every piece of furniture also matters in a minimalistic home. “Though smart storage seems an interesting concept, people get too excited and start incorporating as much concealed storage as possible. Excessive storage space is simply unnecessary,” says Mohan George, managing director of Woodlines Design and Decor.

Essential furniture means no excessive adornments, chunky designs or heavy wooden structures, says Smitha Shalot, senior architect at Jibu and Thomas Architects. “A few simple pieces on tables and walls would make the space warm and welcoming. Incorporating soft curves in the furniture and decor will also give the desired look.”

For airy rooms, an open layout and high windows would do the technique. “Houses these days have high ceilings and fewer walls, and more glass spaces. The latter introduces a lot of natural light and ventilation,” says Smitha.

The minimal houses these days also bring nature to the indoors. “Due to lockdowns many couldn’t step outdoors and plants, earthy tones, and high ceiling glasses all became part of the design,” says Jibu John, principal architect at Jibu and Thomas.

The right colour of choice

While designing a minimalist home, a choice of colour palettes is essential to give rooms a bright and spacious feeling. Subtle and solid colours are the key. “A set of warm, earthy tones such as blues, browns, tans, and greens should do justice,” says Jibu.

Though the goal is simplicity, a minimalistic home doesn’t have to be bland. “Get creative with space,” says Aju. “Include accent furniture, a splash of a different colour or texture which stands out. The additions should complement each other.”

Your home, your personality

At the end of the day, it is your home — personal touch is a must. “Rather than building a showplace by imitating home designs you see on the internet, adapt accordingly to you and your family’s needs and requirements,” says Mohan George, MD, Woodlines Design and Decor

