Home Cities Kochi

Summer science camp for high school girl students

Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Chennai, said,

Published: 18th May 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Centre for Science in Society of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), in association with the US Consulate General, Chennai, has organised a two-week summer workshop for high school girl students in science, technology, engineering, design and arts, and mathematics (STEAM). The students were selected through an evaluation process from Kochi and Coimbatore regions. 

Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Chennai, said, “The US Consulate General, Chennai, working along with academic partner Cusat, organised this camp to provide high school girl students, who are at the threshold of making career choices, with insights, practical skills, and connections that can help them choose and succeed in STEAM fields.” 

He said the programme is intended to provide foundational, entrepreneurial, and technical or vocational skills through practical and hands-on methodologies to a group of 40 selected high school students from Kochi and Coimbatore. 

The workshop is part of the consulate’s two-year initiative, along with academic and private sector partners, to equip girl students with STEAM training and opportunities to develop their knowledge and abilities in real industry settings to support India’s priorities to increase the role of women in the workforce and the economy as well as US objectives to promote inclusive, equitable growth, thus strengthening Indian technology innovation and entrepreneurship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cusat STEAM
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp