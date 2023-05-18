Will Tanur be lost on us? Another Kochi boat seized for overloading

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a conscience-scarring incident, the Tanur boat tragedy is still fresh in the memory. And despite promises by authorities in its aftermath, safety precautions continue to be overlooked on the state’s waterbodies with blatant disregard by boat owners and crew -- and the apathy is being fed by a public that seems the least concerned.

In the latest incident of neglect, police impounded a boat that was plying the Kochi backwaters, near Marine Drive, late on Wednesday. The ‘Minar’ was found ferrying nearly 170 passengers, far beyond its permitted 130.

Officers also arrested the driver and two crew, A case has been registered under IPC sections 280 for rash navigation of a vessel; 282 for conveying persons by water for hire in an unsafe or overloaded vessel; and, 336 for a negligent act endangering human life. This is the third boat to be confiscated in the last one week in Kochi. On Sunday, ‘St Mary’s’ and ‘Sandya’ were seized for overloading. “It seems the Tanur incident has not taught us any lessons. ‘Minar’ was carrying 170 passengers. We will not tolerate this type of gross violation. We will take the necessary steps to cancel the licences of boats flouting rules,” said S Sasidharan, DCP (law & order).

On May 7, 22 people, including 15 children, drowned when their tourist boat overturned near the mouth of an estuary in Tanur, Malappuram. Sasidharan said teams have been constituted to closely monitor the movement of boats on the backwaters. “Apart from coastal police, we have formed more teams of police officials to take action against overcrowding,” he told TNIE. A meeting on Friday, chaired by Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh decided to take stringent action against boats that operate in violation of rules.

