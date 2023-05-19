Chaya pe charcha

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A steaming hot cuppa has always inspired thoughts and discussions among Malayalis, especially among patrons of those quaint tea stalls one finds across Kerala. While the ‘strong’ tea is simmering over a low flame, the shops, some of them with thatched roofs, with a couple of benches and a few vernacular newspapers strewn around, turn into a space for socio-political debates.

There was a time when some tea stall owners had to put up signboards asking the customers to relish the brew quietly and leave -- without any bickering. But how did tea, said to have originated in China, reach Kerala and become part of Malayali’s daily routine? It is believed that the drink came via serendipity. According to legend, once windblown tea leaves fell into the water that was being boiled for the Chinese emperor Shen Nung in 2737 BC. He, apparently, loved the fix. Thereon, the Chinese drank tea as a herbal drink.

Kerala, it is said, got a taste of the brew courtesy the Brits. “In 1895, F G Richardson, a Britisher is said to have brought Assam tea plants from Nilgiris to Peermedu in Idukki,” says historian and writer Varghese Angamaly. “From there, plantations grew to around 8,000 acres across Kerala. In those times, coffee was the prominent beverage here. However, while tea plantations continued to expand, coffee cultivation dwindled to a mere 500 acres due to pest issues.”

The most common drinks in the region those days were salted rice water and buttermilk. “To popularise tea, the Britishers introduced it through the concept of ‘tea break’. The concoction was often served with ‘tea biscuits’. Tea parties and high tea were part of British culture,” notes Varghese.

“Interestingly, in Wayanad and Meenachil, people use the term ‘kaapi salkaram’ as coffee was popular there. From Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram, it was ‘chaaya salkaram’.” Varghese adds that Kochi used to be the tea town of Kerala. Tea was exported and also auctioned off from Kochi during the colonial period,” he says, referring to history books.

The chaya culture

A cup of tea can bring people together. It can bring inner peace, too, say fans. Cha in Chinese, tay in European, chaya in Malayalam, and chai in Hindi, tea lovers are all over the globe. According to Deepa G, assistant professor of history at CAS College, Kannur, tea was initially consumed by middle-class people in colonial Kerala.

“Tea and snacks became a status symbol. Coffee was the drink of the elite class. This is also the reason why in some places, kaapi is a general term used for beverages,” she says. By the time of Independence, tea became popular among the working class, too. “That’s when the iconic ‘chaya kadas’ became popular in Kerala,” says Deepa.

Varghese points out a catalyst. “After India got independence, many men were unemployed. So people chose to sell tea for a living. And it was easy to prepare,” he says.

‘Intoxicating beverage’

Initially, it was men who predominantly drank tea,” says Deepa. “It was a man’s drink. During those days, women didn’t consume tea or coffee; tea wasn’t even made at houses. Women, especially of Brahmin households, avoided tea, as it was considered an intoxicating beverage. This gap between women and tea continued for years.” Subsequently, tea -- or theyila vellam as it used to be called -- was popularised among the masses by the Tea Board of India.

“The board advertised and made attempts to popularise the drink, that’s also when it was started to be made in households. Soon, it lost the label as a man’s drink,” says Deepa. The affinity towards ‘strong’ tea among Malayalis is evergreen. Be it at home, or any roadside tea stall, it’s always a winner. “I believe it’s because Malayali’s taste buds are prone to strong flavours, anything light or smooth might not pique their interest,” adds Varghese.

Tea varieties

In the early 20th century, only black tea and green tea were available in Kerala. With time, a wide variety -- cardamom, broken leaf, masala, ginger, white, jasmine, chamomile, hibiscus, etc. -- arrived.

“Tea has a unique energy associated with it, especially the preparation part,” says Sanjai Damodaran, partner of Tea Pot in Fort Kochi. “Chaya from the chaya kada has a different feel and emotion. When it comes to mixed varieties, we mostly consume them out of curiosity. Some elements of drama often pique the interest of Malayalis.

The popular outlet has around 12 flavoured teas, besides the classic Assam, Nilgiris, Darjeeling and Oolong variants. “Also, it’s not always a cup of hot tea. Now, there are takers for cold brew as well — iced tea, blueberry cold tea, and many more,” adds Sanjai.

The owner of Chai Bogie in Thiruvananthapuram, Ansif, says new varieties are a huge hit among youngsters. “We serve about 25 varieties. Many of these were earlier available only in premium cafes and hotels,” he adds.

Chai Bogie’s tea varieties are a blend of three tea powders. According to Ansif, the masala chai made from homemade spices is the most sought-after one. “We decided to bring the same to the common folk as well, without compromising the quality,” he says.

Tea trivia

It takes around 2,000 tiny leaves to make just one pound of finished tea

A tea tree can grow up to 52 feet long , if you don’t harvest its leaves

There are more than 1,500 types of teas in the world

Tea bags were developed in the US by accident

Iced tea was invented by the British as early as 1904

Turkey has the highest rate of tea drinkers in the world, while China is the largest producer of tea followed by India

Americans drink almost 50 billion glasses of iced tea each year

Tea absorbs moisture and can therefore be used to store items

Hibiscus tea

Courtesy: my food story

Ingredients

2 cups Fresh Hibiscus Flowers or ½ cup dried Hibiscus Flowers

Water: 8 cups

Honey-- ¼ cup, add more if you like it sweet.

Fresh Lime Juice: 3 tablespoons

Method

If using fresh hibiscus flowers, remove the calyx or the green part at the base of the flower to which the stem is attached. You can also remove the pistil which is the thin thread like tube in the middle of the flower which has pollens attached to. This is not applicable when using dried flowers. Bring the hibiscus flowers and water to a boil in a large pot. Once the water starts boiling, switch off the flame and cover the vessel. At this point, you can also add other herbs or add ins such as basil, lemon grass, lemon zest etc. Let the tea steep for 15-20 minutes. Mix in the honey and lime juice till completely combined. Strain the tea. You can either serve hibiscus tea warm or you can chill it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Masala Chai

Courtesy: spruceeats.com

Ingredients

Milk, or milk substitute-- 2 cups

Water-- 2 cups

whole cloves-- 4

Green cardamom, crushed--2 pods

Peppercorns, crushed-- 2

Cinnamon stick-- 1

Ginger, peeled and chopped or grated-- 1 1/2-inch piece

Tablespoons sugar-- 2

Black tea leaves (preferably Assam tea)-- 2 tablespoons

Method

In a medium saucepan, combine milk, water, and spices. Simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add the sugar and tea leaves. Stir, and then simmer for 5 minutes. Strain into glasses and serve. (Masala chai can also be experimented with other spices including coriander, fennel seeds, lemongrass, star anise, tamarind, vanilla, and nutmeg.)

Lemon ginger green tea

Courtesy: spruceeats.com

Ingredients

1 tablespoon green tea, such as Houjicha, Sencha, or Kukicha

1 cup simmering water

2 teaspoons Lemon-Ginger Simple Syrup

1 cup ice, if making iced tea, optional

Method

Gather the ingredients and seep the tea for 3 minutes. Strain and add lemon-ginger simple syrup. Serve hot. If you prefer it cold, pour it over one cup of ice.

Chamomile Tea

Ingredients

2 tsp dried chamomile flowers

2 cups hot water

2 tsp sugar or honey (optional)

Method

Mix camomile flowers in hot water for atleast 2 to 3 minutes. Strain and serve. For flavour add either sugar or honey.

Hot chai toddy

Ingredients

Black tea,

Rum,

Honey,

Orange slices,

Ginger slices,

Nutmeg

Method:

Combine the ingredients in a saucepan and simmer over medium heat for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the mixture rest for some minutes. Filter out orange and ginger slices. Garnish the spiked tea with a piece of fresh orange.

