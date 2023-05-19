‘Dump our waste too at Brahmapuram’, Thrikkakara ups ante

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trucks of Kochi corporation carrying biowaste were stopped by the Thrikkakara municipality workers at Chembumukku in protest on Thursday, demanding that the waste from Thrikkakara should also be allowed to be disposed of at Brahmapuram.

The protest was led by Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan. Later, the municipality came to an agreement with Kochi Corporation and the trucks were allowed to proceed to Brahmapuram.

“Since the decision to not allow waste from other local bodies except Kochi corporation was decided by ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeeve, we have decided to take the matter before them,” Ajitha said, adding, “If the decision is not in our favour, we will continue our strike and block the trucks.

In 2014, under the leadership of the former chairperson, Shaji Vazhakala, a similar protest led to demands to carry Thrikkakara municipality’s waste to Brahamapuram. “Since the waste is carried to the plant through Thrikkakara municipality jurisdiction, the demand was to take our waste also,” Ajitha said.

The former mayor Tony Chammany of Kochi corporation had signed an agreement then to take the municipality’s waste at around Rs 900 for 1 ton, which was increased to over Rs 1,000 for 1 ton, she added.

A high-level meeting held in April decided to limit the waste intake at the Brahmapuram waste dumpyard - i.e., bio-waste collected from Kochi corporation alone will be sent to Brahmapuram. The local body has already sought the district administration’s extension of the deadline to permit dumping waste in Brahmapuram.

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara municipality also has plans to implement an Indore-model waste treatment plant. “We have plans to set up an Indore-model waste treatment plant. However, we don’t have enough land,” the chairperson said, adding that they have requested the government to either allow them to buy five acres of land to set up the plant or give land under the Kochi corporation at Brahmapuram.

