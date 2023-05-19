Fighting the odds through colours

Ananthara S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Upon entering the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, one’s gaze is immediately drawn to the massive artwork on the foyer. The centrepiece of the room, this elaborate work depicts the Russian Revolution in vivid detail, leaving many to wonder who the artist is. Likely someone experienced, right?

Well, yes. Though only 21, Siddharth Murali had been dabbing in colours since a very young age. When Asperger’s syndrome tried to cage him, Siddharth took flight on the wings of his imagination.

Now, Siddarth communicates the wonders he’s seen by way of colours, on a sheet of canvas, portraying the ordinary and the mystical in equal splendour.

At the Russian House, a plethora of his works are on display under the title, The Invincible Spirit. Each work is a mirror, a silent tribute to the indomitable spirit that this young lad has shown to escape the shadows and brave the light.

Siddharth is the only child of Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, the director of the G20 Global Initiative, and Dr Jayasree Maniyelil, the consultant pathologist at Lakeshore Hospital, Ernakulam. Siddharth’s works have been displayed at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Ernakulam, at the Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi, and at Kochi-Muziris Biennale during its outreach programme. He has also been featured in a few exhibitions in Canada and the UK.

“Art is his way of communication,” says Jayasree, who was seen assisting Siddharth in interacting with the viewers at the exhibition. She recounts how difficult it was to teach Siddharth about the surroundings. “From a young age, Siddharth learned to observe the world around him through art and the usage of colour. It was art that helped him rebound,” Jayasree says.

As he grew up, the young lad surprised many with his ‘photographic memory’. Siddharth is a self-taught artist, and his paintings are the outcome of vivid memories. He is also a big enabler to other artists. During the pandemic, Siddharth organised an international painting competition, which attracted close to 1,000 submissions.

At the Russian House exhibition, there’s a work by Siddharth that is dear to Jayasree. An acrylic painting titled Sheep. “As a toddler, Siddharth was not showing any signs that he could pick up a language. Later, during our travel in Switzerland, he poked me and said ‘Aadu’, looking at a flock of sheep. It was the first word he uttered after losing his language skills at the age of two,” Jayasree adds.

Acrylic works dominate the majority of the collection on display at the Russian House, but every painting under the Invisible Spirit banner is sunkissed by hope and is an invitation to the caged many to take flight.

