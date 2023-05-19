Fire in merchant vessel, Indian Coast Guard rescues two

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A merchant vessel MT Xante, transporting oil from the UAE to Chennai, encountered a fire in the engine room, leaving two mariners injured on Wednesday evening. ICGS C 162, a Bharati class interceptor vessel of the Indian Coast Guard, rushed to the spot and evacuated the two mariners, who were brought to Kochi and shifted to a private hospital in the city.

The injured are Ambrose Antony, 48, of Tamil Nadu, and Pradeep Jaiswal, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The condition of the two mariners is reported to be stable. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, which is responsible for co-ordinating air-sea rescue along the west coast, received a distress call at 7.45 pm on Wednesday. The vessel MT Xante was located 190 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

On information, the Coast Guard deployed ICGS C 162 with a medical team for evacuation. Adhering to all safety precautions, the patients were brought to Coast Guard Jetty in Kochi and shifted to a private hospital, said the defence spokesperson.

