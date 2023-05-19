‘ROB’bing Kaloor-Kadavanthra road renovation work of desired impact 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s much-touted 3.2km Kaloor-Kadavanthra road renovation work set to be launched on Friday, a major roadblock threatens to undermine the project -- the Kathrikadavu railway overbridge (ROB).

The ROB will be untouched by the Rs 30-crore beautification work, thereby offering no solution to the existing congestion in the area, and defeating the very purpose of the trumpeted project.

At 22m wide, the bridge has been known to cause considerable traffic congestion on its entire stretch and approach. “The traffic congestion on the stretch can only be reduced if the government takes steps to widen the Kathrikadavu ROB,” an official said. It is learnt that there has been no attempt to bring the issue to the notice of the Railways.

According to traffic experts, though GCDA’s move to renovate the road is a welcome one, it won’t help reduce the traffic congestion on the more than two-decade old overbridge. Though the major stakeholders, including GCDA, corporation, and PWD, had brought up the issue of bridge widening, it was not taken forward. But it has been pointed out that a four-lane bridge and service roads can be easily accommodated in the space available.

“The number of vehicles on the road has been increasing at an alarming pace. With several companies reversing work-from-home policies, the roads have become congested again. Though widening of the bridge will be a huge project in itself, steps have to be taken to ensure the free flow of vehicles,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former IMA vice president and road-safety activist.

He said the traffic needs of Kadavanthra and and Kathrikadavu must be studied before coming up with a new plan. “If authorities are able to provide a free left at Kadavanthra, the traffic congestion can be reduced to a great extent. A proper plan should be implemented at both ends of the Kathrikadavu bridge to avoid traffic congestion. Moreover, steps have to be taken to provide parking space in the city to avoid illegal parking on roadside,” Rajeev said.

Meanwhile, GCDA officials say steps will be taken in the future to widen the bridge. “Currently, we are only planning to renovate the road with modern amenities. The widening of railway overbridges requires government-level intervention and huge funds. However, D Dhanuraj, chairman of CPPR, a Kochi-based think tank, argues that only a fluent public transport network can solve the current crisis.

Speed breakers

The railway overbridge is over two-decades old

Though bridge widening proposals were floated, it was not followed through

There is enough space to build a four-lane bridge and service road where the present bridge currently sits

