Splash around in the British lady’s pond! 

Wafa Muhammed Nooh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled in the lush hills of Idukki, is a hidden gem called Madamakulam, where one can enjoy the peace and quiet of nature in its true sense.

This stunning waterfall, about 10km from Kuttikkanam, is a great destination for people looking for a refreshing reboot, totally cut off from the din and dust of daily life.

Water cascades down a rocky cliff into a natural pool. The water is a clear, emerald green colour, and it’s perfect for swimming, or simply relaxing and taking in the serene scenery.

Interestingly, it is said that the spot used to be frequented by British women during the colonial days. They used to swim in the waters here or just unwind as their men went into the woods on hunting expeditions. Hence the name Madamakulam — madama (foreign woman in local parlance) + kulam (pond).

Besides the waterfall, there are also several hiking trails and brooks in the area for those looking for some adventure. These trails offer stunning views, sure to make some memories that will last a lifetime. The best way to get to Madamakulam is by car or jeep. Please note, the road to the waterfall can be a bit rough.

Distance from Kochi: 120km

Nearby attractions: Irumulachipara, Parunthumpara, Ulupani, Sathram, Vagamon, Ammachikottaram, Panchalimedu

Travel tip: Ideal for a wonderful picnic; do pack some fruits and refreshments.

