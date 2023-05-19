Home Cities Kochi

Tale of a mystic who thwarted Tipu’s onslaught 

By R Rajkiran
KOCHI:  Karumalloor, a village in the Paravur taluk, is known for its paddy fields and rich agricultural past. It once used to be a hub of farming tools, and drew traders from across India. In the interiors of the village stands the Kanjirakkattu temple, where locals worship Goddess Raktheshwari, and Kunjikutti aka ‘Muthachan’.

According to 76-year-old Karumalloor native Sujatha Rajan, the temple was built by Kunjikutti, who was a minister of the Alangad ruler. “It’s my family temple. After he retired as a minister, Kunjikutti turned into a mystic with siddhi (supernatural powers),” she says. 

“He performed miracles, and the local natives revered him as a divine figure. I have heard stories that Kunjukutti had an elas (talisman) on his thigh, and that gave him magical powers.” According to legend, when Tipu Sultan invaded the region, Kunjikutti used his powers to flood parts of the Periyar. “Many of Tipu’s troops died drowning, and he was forced to retreat. This made Kunjukutti a local hero,” says Sujatha. 

“Later, he settled here and built the temple for Raktheshwari. During kalasham ritual, the villagers would offer toddy, meat, and appam at the temple. Kunjikutti would perform a traditional dance (like Theyyam), accept the offerings, and bless devotees. Even now, we offer annual tributes to the goddess and Kunjikutti.”  When he passed away, the villagers built a shrine within the temple for Kunjikutti. He continues to be revered as a “guardian” on whom the villagers can always rely on. 

